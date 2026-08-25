Supreme Court Affirms Piercing Of The Corporate Veil In CIRP

In a significant ruling dated May 5, 2026, the Supreme Court of India in Alpha Corp Development Private Limited v. Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority reinforced the legal principle that a corporate debtor’s subsidiaries may not always be treated as legally distinct entities during the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”). The Court’s reasoning was anchored not only in established doctrine but also in a pointed evaluation of the conduct of a statutory authority that failed to engage with the CIRP process in any meaningful way.

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In a significant ruling dated May 5, 2026, the Supreme Court of India in Alpha Corp Development Private Limited v. Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority reinforced the legal principle that a corporate debtor’s subsidiaries may not always be treated as legally distinct entities during the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (“CIRP”) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC”). The Court’s reasoning was anchored not only in established doctrine but also in a pointed evaluation of the conduct of a statutory authority that failed to engage with the CIRP process in any meaningful way. GNIDA’s conduct was one of the material factors that influenced the scope of relief ultimately granted by the Court.

Background and Procedural History

Earth Infrastructures Limited (“EIL”), the corporate debtor, was undertaking real estate development on three plots leased from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (“GNIDA”). The lease deeds had been executed with three subsidiaries of EIL, namely Earth Towne Infrastructures Private Limited, Neo Multimedia Limited, and Nishtha Software Private Limited, though the development activity on all three plots was effectively driven and controlled by EIL itself.

Upon commencement of CIRP in June 2018, the Resolution Professional duly notified GNIDA of the ongoing proceedings in accordance with applicable regulations.1 Despite this, GNIDA neither submitted a claim within the prescribed timelines nor engaged consistently with the process. Resolution plans submitted by Alpha Corp Development (“Alpha”) and Roma Unicon (“Roma”) were subsequently approved by the NCLT, both treating the development rights held by EIL’s subsidiaries as assets of the corporate debtor. GNIDA challenged these approvals before the NCLAT, which set aside the NCLT’s orders and directed fresh resolution plans. The Supreme Court, in appeals filed by Alpha and Roma, reversed the NCLAT’s order in its entirety.

Lifting the Corporate Veil: The Court’s Reasoning

Drawing upon its earlier decisions in Life Insurance Corporation of India v. Escorts Limited (1986) 1 SCC 2642 and ArcelorMittal India Private Limited v. Satish Kumar Gupta (2019) 2 SCC 1,3 the Supreme Court held that EIL and its subsidiaries were so inextricably intertwined as to constitute a single concern for the purposes of the resolution process. The Court found that EIL exercised significant control over the subsidiaries and was the main driving force behind all three development projects. In the circumstances, the Court considered it appropriate to pierce the corporate veil and permit the inclusion of subsidiary-held assets within the resolution plans of the corporate debtor.

The Supreme Court chose not to delve into the definitional scope of “assets” under Sections 18 and 25 of the IBC,4 considering the factual matrix sufficient to resolve the matter.

Conduct of GNIDA: A Cautionary Analysis

The Court’s findings on GNIDA’s conduct are perhaps the most instructive aspect of this judgment for statutory creditors and development authorities. The Court catalogued a pattern of persistent inaction that it considered highly relevant to the relief it fashioned:

Failure to file claims within prescribed timelines despite being duly informed by the Resolution Professional. Issuance of sporadic default notices, largely after CIRP commencement. Wrongful cancellation of subsidiary allotments in violation of a subsisting status quo order. Simultaneous claim of dues while disputing the corporate debtor’s rights over the plots, which the Court treated as a textbook case of approbation and reprobation.

Relief Granted and Directions Issued

While restoring the resolution plans, the Supreme Court issued the following calibrated directions, with GNIDA’s conduct expressly informing the terms on which relief was granted:5

Alpha and Roma were granted a 24-month window (commencing June 1, 2026) to clear GNIDA’s outstanding dues. No penal interest, time-extension charges, or other penal charges are to be levied for this period. Given GNIDA’s material lapses, it will not be entitled to interest on the principal amount during this window. Both applicants must complete their projects within the timelines set out in their plans, without burdening homebuyers with GNIDA’s dues.

Conduct in CIRP as a Determinant of Relief

Beyond the doctrinal analysis, this judgment carries a broader signal for the IBC ecosystem. It illustrates what may be described as the emergence of a “conduct tax” in insolvency adjudication.6 This is not language used by the Court, but it captures a pattern that practitioners and creditors would do well to recognise.

The IBC was designed around tight timelines and active participation. Courts have consistently emphasised that creditors cannot sleep on their rights and then seek to unwind transactions that have proceeded in good faith. In this judgment, the Court went further. It did not merely reject GNIDA’s legal argument on its merits. It stripped GNIDA of financial relief (interest entitlements for a 24-month window) as a direct consequence of its sustained disengagement from the process.

For statutory and government bodies in particular, this is a significant caution. Development authorities, utilities, tax departments, and other public creditors often engage with insolvency proceedings reactively. This judgment makes clear that such an approach carries real legal and financial risk. Conduct during the process is not merely procedural background. It is evidence. Courts are watching what was done, when it was done, and whether the current position is consistent with prior conduct throughout.

Key Takeaways

Proactive participation in CIRP is non-negotiable for statutory authorities.

Failure to file claims within prescribed timelines, or inconsistent engagement with the process, can result in adverse outcomes that go beyond the merits of the underlying legal claim. Corporate veil may be pierced where a parent exercises significant control over subsidiaries.

Where the economic substance of operations is attributable to the parent, courts are willing to look through formal legal structures to reflect commercial reality in resolution plans. Conduct-based adjudication is increasingly shaping reliefs.

Courts are examining the conduct of parties across the entirety of CIRP proceedings when fashioning relief. GNIDA’s conduct was expressly cited as a factor in the Court’s determination of the financial terms of the resolution directions. Resolution plans that proactively address third-party dues are more likely to survive appellate scrutiny.

Alpha and Roma’s plans, which incorporated GNIDA’s dues within their framework, were viewed favourably. Applicants are advised to address known third-party claims comprehensively in their resolution plans.

Footnotes

1 Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016; Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016, Regulation 12. All creditors, including statutory authorities, are required to submit claims within the timelines specified in the public announcement.

2 Life Insurance Corporation of India v. Escorts Limited, (1986) 1 SCC 264.

3 ArcelorMittal India Private Limited v. Satish Kumar Gupta, (2019) 2 SCC 1.

4 Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, Sections 18 and 25, which govern the duties of the Interim Resolution Professional and the Resolution Professional respectively in relation to the identification, management, and protection of assets of the corporate debtor.

5 The Supreme Court directions drew limited inspiration from the Government of Uttar Pradesh Policy for Stalled/Incomplete Real Estate Projects, dated December 2023, applying its concessionary framework to the commercial projects in question.

6 The term conduct tax is an editorial observation by the authors and does not represent language or legal principle articulated by the Court in its judgment.

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