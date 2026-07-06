Maharashtra’s Special POSH Inspection Drive: A Wake-up Call For Workplace Safety And Compliance

The recent sexual harassment allegations emerging from a prominent IT company in Nashik have triggered widespread concerns across corporate India and reignited a nationwide conversation around workplace safety, accountability and effective implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 also known as the POSH Act.

S.S. Rana & Co. is a Full-Service Law Firm with an emphasis on IPR, having its corporate office in New Delhi and branch offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Chandigarh, and Kolkata. The Firm is dedicated to its vision of proactively assisting its Fortune 500 clients worldwide as well as grassroot innovators, with highest quality legal services.

Article Insights

Anuradha Gandhi’s articles from S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in India

with readers working within the Consumer Industries industries

Introduction

The recent sexual harassment allegations emerging from a prominent IT company in Nashik have triggered widespread concerns across corporate India and reignited a nationwide conversation around workplace safety, accountability and effective implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 also known as the POSH Act.1

What has made the situation even more concerning is that the allegations were not limited to individual misconduct alone. Reports indicated that there were glaring failures in the internal mechanism. Against this backdrop, the Maharashtra Government has initiated decisive steps to strengthen compliance and ensure that organizations do not treat POSH merely as a paper formality.

Recognizing Pune’s position as one of Maharashtra’s largest IT and corporate hubs-employing thousands of women across multinational corporations, startups, and service sectors- the authorities have emphasized the urgent need for proactive vigilance and strict implementation of the POSH law.

In light of the seriousness of the allegations and concerns surrounding safeguards, the authorities have now called for a special inspection campaign to verify the implementation of the POSH Act across government, semi-government and private establishments throughout Pune district.

This initiative is not merely administrative in nature; it reflects a larger policy objective-ensuring that workplaces remain safe, respectful and legally compliant environments specifically for women employees.2

Government’s Directive to adhere to POSH Compliances

Constitution of Internal Committee/Local Committee

The Maharashtra Government has reiterated that every establishment employing 10 or more employees is legally required to constitute an Internal Committee (IC) under Section 4 of the POSH Act for redressal of complaints relating to sexual harassment at the workplace.3

It further clarified that:

In establishments where fewer than 10 employees are employed and therefore no IC exists or



In situations where the complaint is against the employer, owner or head of the organization,

The complaint may be addressed to the Local Committee as constituted under the law.

SHe-box Registration

Another important compliance focus highlighted by the authorities is the mandatory registration of the Internal Committee on the Government of India’s SHe-box portal4, which has been introduced to enable women employees to report incidents of workplace sexual harassment confidentially and securely through an online mechanism.

Accordingly, all government and private establishments in Pune district have been directed to register their ICs on the SHe-box portal.

What Will the POSH Inspection Report Cover?

The inspection drive is expected to be comprehensive and compliance oriented. The authorities have reportedly shared a sample inspection format indicating the nature of records and compliances that organizations may be required to produce during inspection.

Some of the key areas likely to be reviewed include:

1. Implementation of POSH Policy · Has a POSH Policy been formulated and adopted? · Has the Policy been disseminated to all employees (including interns/contractual staff)? · Does the Policy include remote/virtual (work from home) environments? 2. Employee Strength Verification · Whether the organization employs 10 or more employees · In cases where fewer than 10 employees are employed, supporting attendance records or registers may be sought 3. Constitution of Internal Committee · Whether the IC has been properly constituted in accordance with the POSH Law? · Whether the IC includes a Presiding Officer, Employee Members and an External Member as mandated under the law? 4. Formal Constitution Order · Whether a formal written order constituting the IC has been issued by the organization? 5. Display of POSH Notices · Whether Notices containing details of the IC Members and information regarding sexual harassment redressal mechanism are prominently displayed within the workplaces? · Photographic evidence of such displays may be required 6. Awareness and Sensitization Programs · Whether all employees have been provided with POSH Awareness and Sensitization Training? · Are there supporting records such as attendance sheets, photographs, certificates or reports, etc.? · Have IC members received training on how to handle complaints? 7. Complaint Handling Mechanism · Whether the organization has a structured and standardized procedure for addressing complaints under the POSH framework? 8. SHe-box Registration · Whether the organization and its IC have been registered on the SHe-box portal? · Is the Annual Report uploaded on the SHe-box portal? 9. Annual Report · Whether the Annual Report for the year 2025 has been submitted to the appropriate authority? · Does the employer include POSH compliance details in their annual report? 10. Maintenance of Records · Whether inquiry records, training documents, notices and compliance records updated and maintained properly for inspection purposes?

Conclusion

For many years, many organizations viewed and treated POSH compliance as a procedural HR requirement. However, recent developments have changed the tone of regulatory enforcement.5

The message is now loud and clear: Failure to implement the POSH Act can lead to serious legal, financial and reputational consequences.

Under Section 26 of the POSH Acy, non-compliance may result in penalties extending up to INR 50,000 and repeated violations may even lead to enhanced penalties and cancellation or non-renewal of licenses or registrations.

In addition, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) requires all companies to disclose the implementation

In accordance with the provision of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014, it is mandatory for companies to provide “a statement that the company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace [Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal] Act, 2013”.

If the company defaults on this disclosure, the company is liable to a penalty of INR 3,00,000, and every officer in default faces a penalty of INR 50,000.6

The directive further emphasizes that where organizations fail to constitute an IC or fail to comply with statutory obligations under the POSH Act, strict action may be initiated against the employer, office head or owner of the establishment. Such cases may also be escalated to the offices of the District Officer and Deputy Collector for further action.

For organizations across Pune and beyond, this inspection drive should not merely be viewed as a compliance exercise- but as an opportunity to reassess internal systems, strengthen implementation mechanisms and commitment towards creating safer and more inclusive workplaces for women.

Footnotes

1 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/articles/what-the-nashik-workplace-harassment-case-reveals/

2 https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/india/maharashtra-government-orders-strict-implementation-of-posh-act-after-nashik-tcs-case/ar-AA22H2sE?apiversion=v2&domshim=1&noservercache=1&noservertelemetry=1&batchservertelemetry=1&renderwebcomponents=1&wcseo=1

3 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/articles/presiding-officer-under-the-posh-act-eligibility-and-legal-challenges/

4 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/articles/mwcd-notification-on-she-box-portal/

5 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/articles/himachal-pradesh-police-orders-statewide-posh-compliance-audit/

6 https://ssrana.in/posh-law/news-event/news/mca-new-notification-on-posh-act-compliance/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.