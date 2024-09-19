JSA advised India Inflection Opportunity Fund (IIOF) on its investment in Incuspaze.

This funding will enable Incuspaze to expand its network and enhance its technological infrastructure, furthering its mission to provide innovative workspace solutions for enterprises, MSMEs, and startups.

Our Transaction Team Comprised Lead Partner – Siddharth Mody, Partner – Anurag Shrivastav and Associate – Bhaskar Dhandharia.

