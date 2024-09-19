JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.
JSA advised India Inflection
Opportunity Fund (IIOF) on its investment in
Incuspaze.
This funding will enable Incuspaze to expand its network and
enhance its technological infrastructure, furthering its mission to
provide innovative workspace solutions for enterprises, MSMEs, and
startups.
Our Transaction Team Comprised Lead Partner
– Siddharth Mody, Partner
– Anurag Shrivastav and Associate
– Bhaskar Dhandharia.