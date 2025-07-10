ARTICLE
10 July 2025

SEBI Fixes Expiry Days For Equity Derivatives To Streamline Market Operations

Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated May 26, 2025, has issued Final Settlement Day (Expiry Day) for Equity Derivatives Contracts.
  • Following has been decided with regard to final settlement day / expiry day for equity derivatives contracts:
    • Expiries of all equity derivatives contracts of an exchange will be uniformly limited to either Tuesday or Thursday.
    • Every exchange will continue to be allowed one weekly benchmark index options contract on their chosen day (Tuesday or Thursday).
    • Besides benchmark index options contracts, all other equity derivatives contracts, viz., all benchmark index futures contracts, non-benchmark index futures / options contracts, and all single stock futures / options contracts will be offered with a minimum tenor of 1 month, and the expiry will be in the last week of every month on their chosen day (that is last Tuesday or last Thursday of the month).
    • Exchanges will now seek prior approval of SEBI for modifying the settlement day of their derivatives contracts from the one which has been existing.
  • To operationalize the aforesaid circular, stock exchanges shall submit their proposal to SEBI, in compliance with Clause 3 above, by June 15, 2025.
  • The circular is attached herein.

Click Here

