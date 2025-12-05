SEBI Amends The ICDR Regulations

SEBI vide notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2025/271 dated 31.10.2025, has issued the SEBI Regulations, 2025, amending the SEBI Regulations, 2018 which shall come into force on the 30th day from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette, i.e., 01.11.2025.

Article Insights

Shruti Kanodia’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular: with Inhouse Counsel

in India

with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

SEBI vide notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2025/271 dated 31.10.2025, has issued the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2025 ("ICDR Amendment Regulations"), amending the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("Principal ICDR Regulations") which shall come into force on the 30th day from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette, i.e., 01.11.2025.

The ICDR Amendment Regulations have revised the investor limits for anchor investor allocations as follows:

for allocations up to INR 250 crores, a minimum 2 and maximum 15 anchor investors shall be permitted, subject to minimum allotment of INR 5 crores per investor; for allocations above INR 250 crores, a minimum 5 and maximum 15 anchor investors for the first INR 250 crores, with an additional 15 investors permitted for every additional INR 250 crores (or part thereof), subject to minimum allotment of INR 5 crores per investor;

40% of the anchor investor portion shall be reserved as follows:

(a) 33.33% for domestic mutual funds; and

(b) 6.67% for life insurance companies and pension funds; and

any under-subscription in the reserved category for life insurance companies and pension funds may be allocated to domestic mutual funds.

Footnote

* SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.