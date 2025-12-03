RBI Announces Interlinking Of UPI With Europe's TIPS: Key Update For Cross-Border Payments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 21 November, 2025, issued a press release announcing that it has entered the realization phase of an initiative to interlink India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) platform operated by the Eurosystem. This step advances efforts to strengthen cross-border payments, offering faster, more efficient, and accessible options between India and Europe.

What is Changing?

Under this initiative, the RBI and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) will continue to collaborate closely with the European Central Bank, and will work together to establish the legal, operational, and technical arrangements required to enable seamless connectivity between UPI and TIPS. This includes developing the necessary system linkages, settlement mechanisms, and risk-management frameworks to support instant payment flows between India and euro-area jurisdictions. Once implemented, this linkage is expected to offer faster and more transparent cross-border payment capabilities for businesses and individuals.

Our Comments This development opens-up meaningful opportunities for Indian corporates and financial institutions operating in or with payment flows to/from Europe, as it enables them to enhance treasury efficiency and reduce currency conversion or intermediary costs.



At the same time, this new connectivity introduces several considerations for companies. Organizations are encouraged to evaluate their existing payment infrastructure, confirm that banking partners and counterparties are prepared for the upcoming framework, and review potential implications for AML/KYC processes, settlement timelines, foreign-exchange exposure, and system integrations. Organizations are also encouraged to engage with their banks or payment-service providers to understand implementation plans and assess whether their cross-border payment flows can be optimised once the interlinking arrangement becomes operational.

