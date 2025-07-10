- Reserve Bank of India vide notification dated June 12, 2025, has amended Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016.
- These Directions shall be called the Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) (Amendment) Directions, 2025.
- In the paragraph 38 of the Master Direction, a new clause shall
be inserted before paragraph 38(a), namely:
"Notwithstanding the provisions given above, in respect of an individual customer who is categorized as low risk, the RE shall allow all transactions and ensure the updation of KYC within one year of its falling due for KYC or upto June 30, 2026, whichever is later. The RE shall subject accounts of such customers to regular monitoring. This shall also be applicable to low-risk individual customers for whom periodic updation of KYC has already fallen due."
- These directions shall come into force with immediate effect.
- The notification is attached herein.
