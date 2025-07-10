ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Securities And Exchange Board Of India Vide Circular Dated May 26, 2025, Has Provided Process For Appointment, Re-appointment, Termination Or Acceptance Of Resignation Of Specific Key Management Personnel (KMPs) Of A Market Infrastructure Institution (MII)

LF
Lex Favios

Contributor

Lex Favios logo

Lex Favios is a full service Law Firm with offices in Delhi and Mumbai

Our Firm is a multi-disciplinary law firm providing a wide range of transactional, regulatory, corporate advisory and dispute resolution services The Firm is committed to finding practical solutions that produce tangible and cost effective results for its clients. The cornerstone of our philosophy is to safeguard and advance the clients’ interest effectively and efficiently.

Explore Firm Details
Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated May 26, 2025, has provided process for appointment, re-appointment, termination or acceptance of resignation...
India Finance and Banking
Lex Favios
  • Securities and Exchange Board of India vide circular dated May 26, 2025, has provided process for appointment, re-appointment, termination or acceptance of resignation of specific Key Management Personnel (KMPs) of a Market Infrastructure Institution (MII). These KMPs namely the Compliance Officer (CO), Chief Risk Officer (CRiO), Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) are crucial for any MII to deliver on its core public interest mandate of giving primacy to compliance, risk management, technological resilience and market integrity, over commercial considerations.
  • The process for appointment shall be as under:
    • The MII shall engage an independent external agency to identify and recommend suitable candidates for appointment as CO, CRiO, CTO and CISO or by whatever designations called.
    • The Agency shall submit its recommendations to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the MII. The NRC will evaluate the recommendations of the agency and after discussion with the management of the MII, submit its recommendations for appointment of such KMPs to the Governing Board of the MII.
    • The Governing Board shall take the final decision for appointment of such KMPs.
  • For Re-appointment, Termination or acceptance of Resignation: The process for reappointment, termination or acceptance of resignation shall be as under:
    • The NRC shall evaluate the cases of re-appointment, termination or acceptance of resignation of CO, CRiO, CTO and CISO or by whatever designations called and after discussion with the management of the MII, submit its recommendations to the Governing Board of the MII.
    • The Governing Board shall take the final decision for re-appointment, termination or acceptance of resignation of such KMPs. Provided that no such KMPs shall be terminated unless he/she has been given a reasonable opportunity of being heard by the Governing Board.
  • The provisions of the circular shall be applicable from the 90thdayof issuance of the circular.
  • The circular is attached herein.

Click Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lex Favios
Lex Favios
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More