AIFs As Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) And Their Impact On Capital Markets

INTRODUCTION

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) in India represent a distinct and rapidly expanding segment of the nation's financial landscape. These funds are privately pooled and cater to sophisticated investors, both domestic and international. AIFs operate under established investment policies devised to generate profits for their investors. While the AIF sector in India is still in its nascent stages, it has demonstrated remarkable growth and evolution since its inception.

Over the past decade, AIFs have transitioned from being niche players to becoming significant contributors in India's capital markets. The industry has experienced substantial expansion, with the number of AIFs registered with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) increasing from 42 as of March 31, 2013, to more than 1,500 as of September 01, 2024, an approximately 35 fold increase in just over a decade. This significant growth highlights the promising interest in alternative investments within India's financial ecosystem.

SEBI have implemented a three-category classification system for AIFs, which facilitates the organization of the diverse array of investment strategies within the AIF landscape. Category I AIFs focus on investments considered socially or economically beneficial, such as start-ups, SMEs, and infrastructure projects. This category includes venture capital funds, social impact funds, and infrastructure funds. Category II AIFs encompass funds that do not fit into Categories I or III and typically avoid using leverage, except for routine operational purposes. This category includes various private equity and debt funds. Category III AIFs employ complex trading strategies and may use leverage. This category includes hedge funds and PIPE funds, which can invest in both listed and unlisted derivatives.

This classification system enables a broad spectrum of investment strategies to be implemented within the AIF framework. It reflects the dynamic nature of India's evolving financial landscape by catering to a variety of investor preferences and market opportunities. As the AIF sector continues to develop and expand, it is anticipated that it will play an increasingly significant role in the distribution of capital across various sectors of the Indian economy.

As the AIF sector continues to mature, it has faced certain regulatory challenges. SEBI, in its role as the guardian of financial market integrity, has observed instances of potential regulatory circumvention through AIFs. Recognizing the importance of maintaining a balance between fostering a thriving investment environment and ensuring regulatory compliance, SEBI has identified areas that require attention.

In response to these developments, SEBI is focusing on two key objectives: maintaining the integrity of the AIF sector through targeted measures, and implementing safeguards to prevent the misuse of these investment vehicles for circumventing financial regulations. The regulatory body aims to address these concerns with precision, working to eliminate any malpractices while minimizing disruption to compliant AIFs. This approach aligns with SEBI's ongoing efforts to support the growth of the AIF sector while ensuring it operates within the established regulatory framework.

CURRENT SCENARIO

As of March 31, 2024, the cumulative net investments made by AIFs reached an impressive ₹4 lakh crore (approximately $48 billion), demonstrating a significant growth from ₹2 lakh crore in March 2021. This represents a doubling of investments over three years, emphasizing the crucial role of AIFs in channelling capital into various sectors of the Indian economy, particularly in small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Investment trends within the AIF categories reveal notable developments. Category I AIFs, which encompass venture capital and SME funds, exhibited robust growth, with an investment totality of ₹40,000 crore as of March 2024. A considerable share of this investment was allocated to early-stage and growth-stage companies within the SME sector. Meanwhile, Category II AIFs, which mainly include private equity and debt funds, maintained their dominance with investments totalling ₹3 lakh crore. Category III AIFs, featuring hedge funds, contributed ₹1 lakh crore.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

AIFs have emerged as a crucial component of India's financial ecosystem over the past decade. A key factor in the growing influence of AIFs has been their status as Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), which has allowed them to participate more actively in India's primary and secondary markets.

A QIB, as defined by SEBI, is an institutional investor considered to be more knowledgeable about investment practices compared to retail investors. Under the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, all SEBI-registered AIFs are recognized as QIBs. This status allows AIFs to participate in various primary market issuances, including Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and Follow-on Public Offerings (FPOs) on both the main board and the SME platform.

Their status as QIBs has been instrumental in allocation of institutional capital into smaller, growing companies. This trend has seen remarkable growth, as evidenced by the latest data released by the SEBI for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.

AIFs consider investing via QIB status due to the strategic advantages and regulatory benefits it offers. As QIBs, AIFs gain preferential access to various primary market issuances. This status allows AIFs to secure significant allocations in these offerings, often at favourable terms, providing them with early entry into potentially high-growth opportunities.

The QIB designation also entails reduced compliance burdens and streamlined investment processes, enhancing operational efficiency. Furthermore, the involvement of AIFs as QIBs in public issuances boosts market confidence, given their reputation for thorough due diligence and professional management. This credibility can lead to a more favourable reception of the IPO or FPO by the broader market, potentially increasing the value of the AIFs' investments. Additionally, the regulatory framework governing QIB investments includes provisions that support long-term engagement with investee companies, aligning with the strategic investment horizons typical of AIFs.

A significant aspect of AIFs participating as QIBs is their potential role as anchor investors in IPOs. Anchor investors are institutional investors who are offered shares in an IPO before the public offering to stabilize and build confidence in the IPO. As anchor investors, AIFs can enjoy several benefits such as allocation of up to 60% of the portion available for QIB allocation and confirmed allotment a day before the IPO opens for public subscription. This early commitment not only stabilizes the offering but also provides a foundation of trusted, stable investments that can attract further interest from other investors. For AIFs, being anchor investors allows them to negotiate better terms and secure allocations in high-demand IPOs, giving them early access to promising investment opportunities. Their participation signals confidence in the offering, which can boost the overall perception and performance of the IPO. This strategic role not only strengthens the investment portfolio of AIFs but also reinforces their reputation as influential and trusted market participants.

Several other flexibilities and benefits are provided to QIBs under the ICDR Regulations which are availed by AIFs such as issues made through the book-building process under Regulation 6(1) up to 50% shall be allocated to QIBs, issues made through the book-building process under Regulation 6(2) at least 75% is allocated to QIBs, QIBs are also exempt from the 200-investor limit stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013, for private placements, offering greater flexibility in structuring such offerings. Furthermore, post-listing, companies can conduct “qualified institutions placements” targeting QIBs on a private placement basis, providing a streamlined avenue for additional capital raising. These provisions collectively enhance the appeal of QIBs as a capital source.

REGULATORY CONCERNS

SEBI is now considering a significant overhaul of the QIB status for AIFs, which could have far-reaching implications for both the SME and mainboard exchanges

SEBI has prompted apprehensions regarding potential regulatory arbitrage via its consultation paper released on May 19, 2023. Specifically, the paper highlighted certain AIFs, whose investors are either from the same family or investor group, or consist of a limited number of investors, have been participating in IPOs under the QIB quota. This practice raised red flags as it potentially circumvented the norms pertaining to QIBs under ICDR Regulations, allowing entities that may not otherwise be eligible for QIB status to avail themselves of the associated flexibilities.

In order to tackle this circumvention SEBI in its paper had recommended mandating that AIFs with 50% or more contribution from a single investor or investors belonging to the same group should not be entitled to avail benefits designated for QIBs. This move is driven by the diverse nature of AIFs and their investors, with some AIFs potentially including retail investors or those with lower investment thresholds.

Further, developments came on January 19, 2024, when SEBI released a consultation paper aimed at enhancing trust in the AIF ecosystem. SEBI emphasized that QIBs are generally considered large, regulated, sophisticated, and informed institutional investors, expected to possess the expertise to evaluate, invest, and manage financial risks, as well as contribute to price discovery for IPOs and FPOs, reiterating their concern that certain entities were accessing QIB benefits without actually qualifying as QIBs.

To address this regulatory arbitrage, SEBI proposed a new measure in its consultation paper. The proposal stated:

“Every Alternative Investment Fund, Manager of the Alternative Investment Fund and Key Management Personnel of the Manager and the Alternative Investment Fund shall exercise specific due diligence, with respect to their investors and investments, to prevent facilitation of circumvention of such laws, as may be specified by the Board from time to time.”

Recognizing the necessity of the situation, SEBI moved swiftly and on April 25, 2024, it approved these recommendations and amended the AIF Regulations. The proposed measure was inserted as the new “Regulation 20” in the AIF Regulations, 2012. This amendment aims to ensure that AIFs, their managers, and key personnel conduct thorough checks on both their investors and investments, preventing any circumvention of SEBI's rules and maintaining the integrity of the QIB category.

Introducing requirements for AIFs, their managers, and key personnel to prevent the circumvention of financial sector regulations. Additionally, SEBI plans to frame principles that will guide the development of specific and verifiable due diligence standards for AIF stakeholders.

These regulatory changes reflect SEBI's ongoing efforts to balance the benefits of institutional investment on the SME exchange and the mainboard exchange with the need to maintain market integrity. By addressing potential loopholes and strengthening due diligence requirements, SEBI aims to ensure that the QIB status is utilized as intended, ultimately fostering a more robust and transparent investment ecosystem.

CONCLUSION

Despite these concerns, it's essential to recognize that the scrutiny applies to a small fraction of the market players, and SEBI is aware of the broader positive impact of AIFs. The ongoing contemplation by SEBI reflects a balanced approach, aiming to nurture the growth of this burgeoning sector while addressing specific malpractices. This deliberation indicates SEBI's cautious stance acknowledging the substantial capital that AIFs as QIBs bring to the market without unduly penalizing the entire sector for the actions of a few.

As SEBI continues to refine these regulations, the potential for AIFs to continue contributing to India's economic growth remains healthy. The regulatory framework is evolving to bolster investor confidence and ensure that the market operates with increased transparency and fairness. For AIFs and other market participants, staying agile and informed about these regulatory changes will be key to navigating this dynamic environment and leveraging opportunities in India's promising capital markets

These changes could reshape the AIF industry and alter the funding ecosystem for SMEs and other market participants on their designated exchanges. AIFs will potentially need to adjust their strategies and prepare for a new era of more stringent qualifications for utilising the QIB status. The outcome of these regulatory shifts will likely shape the future of institutional investment in India's SME's and mainboard listing sector, potentially leading to a more equitable and efficient capital market.

