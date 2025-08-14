Transition Bonds In GIFT City – IFSCA's New Playbook For Hard-to-Abate Sectors (Podcast)

In this Lexpresso special, we break down the IFSCA's Transition Bonds Framework—a first-of-its-kind rulebook for funding decarbonisation in hard-to-abate industries. From Paris-aligned transition plans and flexible taxonomy choices to mandatory independent reviews and annual MRV-based reporting, this is sustainable finance with teeth.
A must-listen for CXOs, ESG leaders, and investors seeking credibility in the brown-to-green journey.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.