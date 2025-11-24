Section 138 Of The Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881: A Comprehensive Legal Analysis

Introduction

The increasing reliance on cheques as a mode of financial transaction in business and personal dealings necessitated a robust legal framework to ensure accountability and prevent fraud. Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 ("NI Act"), introduced through the 1988 amendment, was an important step in addressing the widespread issue of cheque dishonour and the consequent erosion of public confidence in negotiable instruments. Prior to this amendment, dishonour of cheques gave rise only to civil liability, which proved inadequate to deter misuse. Section 138 transformed the dishonour of cheques into a quasi-criminal offence, thereby strengthening the credibility of cheque transactions and enhancing commercial morality. The provision operates with the dual objective of promoting financial discipline and safeguarding the sanctity of commercial relationships. Over the years, the judiciary has played an instrumental role in shaping the legal contours of Section 138 through expansive interpretation and guidance, ensuring that the law remains responsive to the evolving demands of commerce.

Legal Framework of Section 138

Section 138 lays down the foundation for penal liability in cases of cheque dishonour. The essence of the provision is that when a cheque drawn by a person on an account maintained by him is returned unpaid due to insufficient funds or because the amount exceeds the arrangement with the bank, the drawer shall be deemed to have committed an offence. However, the liability under this section arises only when the cheque has been issued for the discharge of a legally enforceable debt or liability. The statutory framework is carefully structured, requiring strict compliance with its procedural components to trigger criminal prosecution. The provision also ensures fairness to the accused by mandating certain conditions such as issuance of a legal demand notice, a grace period of 15 days for repayment, and the requirement that a complaint be filed within a prescribed time frame if the drawer fails to make the payment.

Sections 118(a) and 139 of the NI Act strengthen the operation of Section 138 by introducing important presumptions. Section 118(a) presumes that every negotiable instrument was made or drawn for consideration. Section 139 goes a step further by creating a presumption that the cheque was issued for the discharge of a debt or liability. These presumptions shift the burden of proof onto the accused, which is unusual in criminal jurisprudence but justified in the context of commercial transactions where documentary evidence is paramount. The presumption, however, is rebuttable and the accused may disprove the existence of liability by raising probable defence. Section 142 prescribes the procedure for filing the complaint, requiring that it be made by the payee or holder in due course within one month from the date on which the cause of action arises. The 2015 amendment to the NI Act clarified jurisdictional confusion by reinstating that the jurisdiction lies where the payee's bank is situated.

Procedure Under Section 138

The procedure for initiating action under Section 138 is a structured sequence of events, each of which must be satisfied to constitute the offence. When a cheque is dishonoured, the payee must first receive the return memo from the bank indicating the reason. Upon receiving this information, the payee is required to issue a written demand notice to the drawer within thirty days, calling upon the drawer to make payment of the cheque amount. The notice must clearly intimate the fact of dishonour and seek payment. If the drawer does not make payment within fifteen days of receiving the notice, the cause of action for filing a complaint arises.

The complaint must be filed before a Judicial Magistrate First Class within one month from the date on which the cause of action accrues. The proceedings under Section 138 are summary in nature, though the magistrate may convert the trial to a summons case if the circumstances warrant. The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised the need for speedy disposal of cheque dishonour cases, recognising the huge burden they place on judicial resources. In Indian Bank Association v. Union of India (2014), the Court issued detailed guidelines to streamline the trial process, including the use of affidavits for evidence and the elimination of unnecessary adjournments. The procedural framework has been further strengthened through mechanisms like mediation and compounding to ensure efficient resolution.

Defences Available to the Accused

Although Section 138 creates a strict regime, the law does not operate blindly against the drawer. The accused has the right to rebut the statutory presumptions by raising credible defences based on the preponderance of probabilities. One of the commonly invoked defences is the absence of a legally enforceable debt or liability at the time of issuance of the cheque. The accused may argue that the cheque was issued as a security, or that there was no subsisting debt, or that the debt was time-barred. Courts have held that even a security cheque may fall within the scope of Section 138 if the liability had crystallised by the time the cheque was presented. However, the drawer can establish through evidence that the cheque was misused or presented contrary to the terms of the agreement.

Another valid defence pertains to the lack of proper service of the statutory notice. If the complainant fails to serve notice within the prescribed time or the notice is defective, the complaint may fail. Similarly, material alteration on the cheque, mismatch of signatures without fraudulent intent, or circumstances indicating coercion or undue influence in obtaining the cheque may also serve as a defence. In cases where the drawer shows that payment had been made before the notice or that the cheque was issued under a bona fide belief subject to certain conditions, courts may accept such explanations. Since the burden shifts on the accused, the defence must be substantiated either through cross-examination of the complainant's witnesses or through independent evidence.

Compounding of Cheque Bounce Cases

Compounding is an important feature of cheque dishonour cases, encouraging settlement between the parties and reducing the burden on the judiciary. Section 147 of the NI Act explicitly provides that offences under the Act, including those under Section 138, are compoundable notwithstanding anything contained in the Code of Criminal Procedure. This means that the complainant and the accused may mutually agree to settle the matter at any stage of the proceedings, and once compounded, the accused stands acquitted. Compounding promotes restorative justice by prioritising repayment over punishment.

The Hon'ble Supreme Court has consistently supported compounding in cheque bounce cases. In Damodar S. Prabhu v. Sayed Babalal H. (2010), the Court introduced a graded system of costs to discourage delayed settlements while encouraging early compounding. The Court emphasised that since the legislative intent behind Section 138 is compensatory rather than punitive, compounding should be encouraged at the earliest opportunity. Further, courts have permitted compounding even at the appellate or revisional stage. With the rising number of cheque bounce cases in courts, compounding serves as a practical mechanism for reducing pendency and fostering amicable resolutions.

Significant Case Laws Interpreting Section 138

The judiciary has played a pivotal role in clarifying the scope and application of Section 138. In Rangappa v. Sri Mohan (2010), the Supreme Court held that once the accused admits the signature on the cheque, the presumption under Section 139 automatically applies, and the burden shifts to the accused to rebut it. The Court further clarified that the presumption includes the existence of a debt or liability. This decision remains one of the most authoritative pronouncements on the subject. In Kusum Ingots & Alloys Ltd. v. Pennar Peterson Securities Ltd. (2000), the Court laid down the essential ingredients of the offence and explained the mandatory nature of statutory notice.

A major development occurred in Dashrath Rupsingh Rathod v. State of Maharashtra (2014), where the Supreme Court held that jurisdiction lies only in the court where the drawer's bank is located. This ruling caused significant hardship to payees, leading to legislative intervention. The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Act, 2015 restored jurisdiction to the court within whose local limits the payee's bank is situated, thus reaffirming convenience for the complainant. In P. Mohanraj v. Shah Brothers Ispat Pvt. Ltd. (2021), the Court held that the moratorium under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code applies to proceedings under Section 138 against corporate debtors, though not against their directors or signatories. Another significant case, Laxmi Dyechem v. State of Gujarat (2012), expanded the interpretation of dishonour by holding that reasons such as signature mismatch or overwriting may still attract liability under Section 138.

In a recent judgement Sanjabij Tari v. Kishore S. Borcar and Anr. The Hon'ble Court issued comprehensive directions for service of summons (including dasti and electronic means), online payment facilities, filing of a synopsis, and other procedural reforms to expedite disposal.

Conclusion

Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, has evolved into one of the most important provisions in Indian commercial law. It plays a critical role in ensuring financial discipline, maintaining trust in cheque-based transactions, and providing an effective remedy to aggrieved payees. While the provision imposes penal consequences, its underlying purpose is compensatory and deterrent rather than punitive. The judiciary has consistently upheld the spirit of the law by facilitating speedy resolution, enabling compounding, and interpreting the provision in a manner that supports commercial fairness. At the same time, the courts have ensured that the rights of the accused are protected through the principles of natural justice and procedural safeguards. The dynamic interplay of statutory provisions, judicial interpretation, and legislative amendments has created a balanced and practical framework that continues to support the modern financial system. As commerce becomes more digitised and diverse, Section 138 remains a key pillar of transactional integrity and continues to adapt to the needs of contemporary economic interactions.