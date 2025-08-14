20 Special: CERT-In's 2025 Cyber Audit Rulebook – What CXOs Need To Know (Podcast)

self

In this Lexpresso special, we break down CERT-In's Comprehensive Cyber Security Audit Policy Guidelines 2025—a game-changer for India's compliance landscape. From annual end-to-end ICT audits and "Secure by Design" mandates to CVSS scoring, post-change re-certification, and penalties for sloppy work, this is the ultimate guide forboards, CISOs, and compliance heads.

Your 10-minute blueprint to turn cyber audits from a cost centre into a strategic edge.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.