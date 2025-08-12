ARTICLE
12 August 2025

Report Of Expert Committee On Positioning GIFT IFSC As Global Commodity Trading Hub

LS
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan

Contributor

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan logo
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan (LKS) is a premier full-service Indian law firm specializing in areas such as corporate & M&A/PE, dispute resolution, taxation and intellectual property. The firm, through its 14 offices across India works closely on litigation and commercial law matters, advising and representing clients both in India and abroad.
Explore Firm Details
The International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) had constituted an Expert Committee on Positioning GIFT IFSC as a Global Commodity Trading Hub (‘Committee') in May 2024...
India Finance and Banking
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) had constituted an Expert Committee on Positioning GIFT IFSC as a Global Commodity Trading Hub ('Committee') in May 2024 to enable commodity trading in the International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City, Gandhinagar ('IFSC') with an aim to integrate IFSC ecosystem with global trade flow and capitalise on the integration opportunities with the global commodity hubs.

Pursuant to this, two sub-committees were formed to deal with the aspects of physical and merchanting trades in commodities and aspects related to development of a financial ecosystem and risk management ecosystem in commodity trading, separately. Mr. V. Lakshmikumaran, Co-founder and Managing Partner, LKS, is an honorary member of both the sub-committees.

In the past one year, the LKS Team interacted with industry players and experts in various domains. In the committee meetings, necessary challenges faced by the Indian traders were highlighted. The absence of a globally competitive trading ecosystem within the country forced many large transactions and financial services to be routed through offshore jurisdictions.

The Committee laid emphasis on creating a globally competitive platform for commodity trading in IFSC with a vision to 'onshore the offshore'. LKS Team assisted the expert Committee in drafting the report titled 'Report of Expert Committee on Positioning GIFT IFSC as Global Commodity Trading Hub' ('Report'), covering regulatory insights on International Trade and Customs Law, Direct Tax, and the Reserve Bank of India's trade framework (Import, Export and Merchanting Trade Transactions).

The Report, as released on 1 August 2025 and available here, also provides a comprehensive analysis of global commodity trading practices, evaluation of the current regulatory and infrastructure framework at IFSC and strategic recommendations to position India's IFSC as a leading global commodity trading hub.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys
Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More