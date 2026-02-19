Cosmeceuticals And The Limits Of Classification Under Indian Law

The rapid expansion of India's skincare and personal care sector has brought renewed attention to a category of products commonly referred to as "cosmeceuticals" being formulations that straddle the conceptual boundary between cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

The rapid expansion of India's skincare and personal care sector has brought renewed attention to a category of products commonly referred to as "cosmeceuticals" being formulations that straddle the conceptual boundary between cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. These products typically incorporate biologically active ingredients and are marketed with claims that extend beyond aesthetic enhancement to functional or therapeutic benefit. Despite their growing commercial prominence, cosmeceuticals do not enjoy formal recognition as a distinct legal category under Indian law. Instead, they exist within a binary regulatory framework that distinguishes only between cosmetics and drugs. This structural gap has significant legal and compliance implications. Businesses must carefully position products to remain within the regulatory perimeter of cosmetics while avoiding claims or characteristics that would reclassify them as drugs thereby triggering more stringent regulatory requirements. The regulatory treatment of cosmeceuticals thus illustrates broader tensions between innovation and statutory classification in Indian product regulation.

Conceptual Ambiguity

Cosmeceuticals may be described as topical formulations that combine cosmetic and pharmacological characteristics. They often contain active compounds such as retinoids, peptides, antioxidants and acids and are marketed for conditions such as ageing, pigmentation, acne and hair loss. These products occupy an intermediate functional space offering biological or physiological effects while being presented as non-medicinal consumer goods. However, Indian law does not recognise cosmeceuticals as a distinct regulatory class. Such products have no independent legal status in India and must instead be classified either as cosmetics or drugs depending on their composition, intended use, and claims. This absence of statutory recognition creates regulatory uncertainty and requires businesses to carefully navigate classification criteria.

The regulatory classification of cosmeceuticals is governed primarily by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 ("Act") which defines both cosmetics and drugs in mutually exclusive terms. Under the Act, a cosmetic is defined as any article applied to the human body for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness or altering appearance. By contrast, drugs include substances intended for diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease or those intended to affect the structure or function of the body. The distinction is doctrinally significant. Cosmetics are subject to regulatory oversight relating to safety, labelling and quality but do not require the rigorous pre-market approval processes applicable to drugs. Drugs by contrast must undergo clinical evaluation, licensing and compliance with stricter manufacturing and marketing standards. Because cosmeceuticals often make claims that overlap with therapeutic functions, their classification may be contested. Regulatory authorities assess classification by examining not only formulation but also product claims, advertising and intended use.

Regulation under the Cosmetics Rules, 2020

Most cosmeceutical products are regulated as cosmetics under the Cosmetics Rules, 2020 which govern the manufacture, import, labelling and sale of cosmetic products in India. These rules also rely heavily on standards prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards ("BIS") to ensure safety and quality compliance. The regulatory burden imposed by these rules is significantly lighter than that applicable to drugs. However, classification as a cosmetic carries important limitations. Products cannot make therapeutic claims or purport to treat medical conditions without risking reclassification as drugs. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation ("CDSCO") has explicitly clarified that products making therapeutic claims must comply with the regulatory framework applicable to drugs and cannot be treated as cosmetics. This places practical constraints on marketing strategies and product positioning.

Compliance Risks and Enforcement Considerations

The classification of cosmeceuticals carries significant legal consequences. Misclassification may result in regulatory enforcement, including product seizure, penalties, or prohibition of sale.

Regulators increasingly scrutinise claims made in product advertising, particularly where products are marketed using quasi-medical language. The Lexology analysis notes that marketing teams often seek to emphasise therapeutic benefits, while regulatory teams must ensure that claims remain within cosmetic classification boundaries. This dynamic highlights the importance of compliance governance in product development, labelling and advertising.

Conclusion

The regulatory treatment of cosmeceuticals illustrates a broader doctrinal issue in product regulation: the limitations of binary classification frameworks in addressing technologically complex products. The statutory framework reflects a historical distinction between cosmetics and drugs. However, advances in biotechnology, formulation science and dermatological research have blurred this distinction. The absence of a dedicated regulatory category for cosmeceuticals may discourage innovation or create uncertainty for manufacturers and investors. At the same time, regulators must ensure that products making therapeutic claims are subject to appropriate oversight. This tension between innovation and regulation is likely to shape future regulatory reform.

Cosmeceuticals represent a rapidly growing segment of India's personal care and healthcare markets yet they remain situated within a regulatory framework that does not formally recognise their hybrid nature. The Act and associated rules require products to be classified either as cosmetics or drugs with significant legal consequences flowing from this distinction. For businesses, the key regulatory challenge lies in navigating classification boundaries while ensuring compliance with applicable laws. For regulators, the challenge lies in balancing consumer protection with innovation. As cosmeceutical technologies continue to evolve, regulatory clarity and doctrinal development will play an increasingly important role in shaping India's product regulation landscape.

