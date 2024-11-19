AKP Banking & Finance Digest- November 18, 2024

RBI has introduced an operational framework for the reclassification of Foreign Portfolio Investments ("FPI") to Foreign Direct Investment

1. Regulatory Updates

1.1. India

1.1.1. New framework for FPI to FDI reclassification

RBI has introduced an operational framework for the reclassification of Foreign Portfolio Investments ("FPI") to Foreign Direct Investment ("FDI") for investments exceeding the 10 per cent (ten per cent) equity limit. Effective immediately, AD Category-I banks will facilitate the reclassification process, provided the FPI meets government approval and sectoral guidelines. The reclassification must be completed within five trading days, and once completed, the investment will be treated as FDI, subject to all FDI regulations. RBI

1.1.2. RBI updates list of domestic systemically important banks

RBI has released its 2024 list of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs), with State Bank of India ("SBI"), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank continuing to hold their positions. The banks are assigned additional Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital requirements based on their systemic importance. From April 2025, SBI and HDFC Bank will face higher CET1 requirements of 0.8 per cent (zero point eight per cent) and 0.4 per cent (zero point four per cent), respectively, in addition to the capital conservation buffer. RBI

1.1.3. RBI cancels Durga Co-op Bank's licence

RBI has revoked the licence of The Durga Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd., Vijayawada, citing inadequate capital, failure to meet regulatory standards, and inability to protect depositor interests. The bank will cease operations on November 12, 2024, and a liquidator will be appointed. Depositors are eligible for insurance claims up to INR 5 lakh (Indian Rupees Five Lakh only). RBI

1.1.4. RBI hosts conference for cooperative registrars

RBI hosted the Second Conference of State Registrars of Cooperative Societies (RCSs) in New Delhi on November 14, 2024. The conference focused on strengthening cooperative banks, with discussions on governance, financial inclusion, and digital evolution. Key points included the need for improved risk management, stronger collaboration with RBI, and enhanced technological capabilities. Proposals for model bylaws, training liquidators, and improving the liquidation process were also discussed. RBI

1.1.5. RBI releases report on municipal finances

RBI released its Report on Municipal Finances, focusing on "Own Sources of Revenue Generation in Municipal Corporations." Analysing budgetary data from 232 (two hundred and thirty two) municipal corporations ("MCs"), the report highlights challenges faced by MCs, particularly their dependence on government transfers and grants. While revenue accounts remain in surplus, most MCs' own revenues are insufficient to cover expenses, limiting their autonomy. RBI

1.1.6. Monetary Penalties

RBI imposes monetary penalties on the following financial institutions:

1.2. Bangladesh

1.2.1.Warning issued over delayed import payments

Bangladesh Bank ("BB") has issued a warning to banks over delayed import payments, particularly by state-run and Shariah-based lenders, which have resulted in a USD 400 million (United States Dollar Four Hundred Million only) backlog of overdue Letters of Credit (LC). The central bank emphasised that such delays harm the country's international reputation, raise import costs, and damage correspondent relationships with foreign banks.The Daily Star

1.3. Vietnam

1.3.1. Vietnam pushes forward cashless payment regulations

id="viewer-3wvfn961" dir="auto">The State Bank of Vietnam ("SBV") is accelerating the implementation of regulations under Decree No. 52/2024 to enhance cashless payments. A recent meeting highlighted progress in adopting key Circulars and discussed measures to improve security, including biometric verification. SBV urged banks to strengthen staff training, update regulations, and address challenges like cyber fraud to ensure effective implementation. The State Bank of Vietnam

2. Trends

2.1. Prosus plans PayU IPO for 2025

Prosus, the payments giant, which operates in India and multiple global markets, has appointed Goldman Sachs as one of its lead bankers for the public offering. PayU aims to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) by early 2025. The company, which recently reported an 11 per cent (eleven per cent) revenue growth in Fiscal Year (FY) 2024, is focusing on strengthening its financials ahead of the Initial Public Offering ("IPO"). Inc42 3. Sector Overview 3.1. India's startup resilience amid global slowdown India's tech ecosystem remains resilient in 2024, thriving despite global economic challenges. While overall funding dipped slightly, sectors like fintech, retail tech, and cleantech have shown strong growth, fuelled by digital adoption and government support. The rise of six new unicorns and a rebound in IPO activity reflect investor confidence, while innovations in areas like electric vehicles and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") continue to drive India's tech narrative. SME Futures 4.Business Updates 4.1. BlackBuck raises INR 501 crore from anchors BlackBuck, the logistics unicorn, raised INR 501 crore (Indian Rupees Five Hundred and One Crore only) from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. Nomura led the round with an investment of INR 67.87 crore (Indian Rupees Sixty- Seven Crore and Eighty-Seven Lakh only), followed by Invesco and State Bank of India. The company is set to raise INR 1,114 crore (Indian Rupees One Thousand One Hundred and Fourteen Crore only) through the IPO, with a price band of INR 259 (Indian Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty-Nine only) to INR 273 (Indian Rupees Two Hundred and Seventy-Three only) per share. The Business Standard 4.2. Cashfree launches cross-border payments pilot Cashfree Payments has launched a pilot for cross-border payments in partnership with major companies like Swiggy, Zepto, and Nykaa. The initiative targets Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay card users, enabling global transactions that were previously not supported. The Bengaluru-based fintech also received an RBI Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) licence to facilitate prepaid purchases and fund transfers.The Economic Times 4.3. Razorpay partners to invest in startups