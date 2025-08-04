Amendments To Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Currency Accounts By A Person Resident In India) Regulations, 2015

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.

RBI had issued the Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Currency Accounts by a Person Resident in India) Regulations, 2015 on January 21, 2016 (‘Principal Regulations') which contains regulations pertaining to opening, holding, and maintaining of foreign currency accounts and the limits up to which amounts can be held in such accounts by a person resident in India. In Annexure II of Schedule II of the Principal Regulations, pertaining to ‘application for opening diamond dollar account/s', the application required that firm making such application to have a track record of at least two years in import/ export of diamonds/coloured gemstones/ diamond and coloured gemstones studded jewellery/ plain gold jewellery. Accordingly, the RBI, by way of its Notification dated April 29, 2025, has increased the aforementioned track record from two to three years.

Originally published 29 July 2025

