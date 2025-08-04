Outcome Of SEBI Board Meeting

SEBI, in its 210th board meeting, held on June 18, 2025, has approved amendments to the InvIT Regulations and the REIT Regulations, including:
- amending the definition of 'public' to exclude related parties to the InvIT or REIT and related parties to the sponsor, manager and project manager, unless such party is a qualified institutional buyer;
- adjusting negative cash flows at the HoldCo with distributions received from the special purpose vehicles while calculating net distributable cash flows;
- alignment of timelines for submission of various reports with the submission of financial results; and
- revision of the minimum allotment size for privately placed InvITs to INR 2,500,000 (approx. USD 29,000) in alignment with the trading lot.
Originally published 29 July 2025.
