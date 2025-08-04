ARTICLE
4 August 2025

Outcome Of SEBI Board Meeting

AP
India Finance and Banking
SEBI, in its 210th board meeting, held on June 18, 2025, has approved amendments to the InvIT Regulations and the REIT Regulations, including:

  1. amending the definition of 'public' to exclude related parties to the InvIT or REIT and related parties to the sponsor, manager and project manager, unless such party is a qualified institutional buyer;
  2. adjusting negative cash flows at the HoldCo with distributions received from the special purpose vehicles while calculating net distributable cash flows;
  3. alignment of timelines for submission of various reports with the submission of financial results; and
  4. revision of the minimum allotment size for privately placed InvITs to INR 2,500,000 (approx. USD 29,000) in alignment with the trading lot.

Originally published 29 July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

