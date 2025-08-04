RBI Issues Revised Guidelines On Deposit Accounts Of Minors

The RBI, by way of its Circular dated April 21, 2025, has issued revised guidelines on the opening and operation of deposit accounts for minors...

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.

The RBI, by way of its Circular dated April 21, 2025, has issued revised guidelines on the opening and operation of deposit accounts for minors (‘Guidelines') by inter alia all commercial banks and co-operative banks (collectively, ‘Banks'). Banks are required to put in place policies/ revise existing policies aligned with the Guidelines before July 1, 2025.

Key features of the revised Guidelines include the following:

Opening of Accounts by Minors: Minors of any age may open and operate savings and term deposit accounts through their natural or legal guardian. Additionally, minors above the age of 10 years, subject to terms fixed by Banks, may open and operate such accounts independently; Minors Attaining Majority: Upon the minor account holder attaining majority, Banks are required to obtain fresh operating instructions and specimen signatures from the account holder. Banks are required to proactively communicate these requirements to such minor account holders approaching majority; and Other Requirements: Banks are required to ensure that accounts of minors, whether operated independently or through a guardian, must not be overdrawn. Further, Banks are required to conduct customer due diligence at account opening and on an ongoing basis.

Originally published 29 July 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.