19 August 2025

AI Guardrails, NBFC Shake-Up & Paytm's Comeback – Weekly Financial Regulation Highlights (Aug 16, 2025) (Podcast)

This week on Lexpresso by AK & Partners, we decode RBI's FREE-AI framework for ethical use of AI in banking, the regulator's NBFC clean-up drive, SEBI's regulatory blitz on trustees and advisers, and IFSCA's new global access rules. We also cover ICICI Bank's policy rollback, Paytm's long-awaited payment aggregator nod, and India's big ratings upgrade.

