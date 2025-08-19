AI Guardrails, NBFC Shake-Up & Paytm's Comeback – Weekly Financial Regulation Highlights (Aug 16, 2025) (Podcast)

This week on Lexpresso by AK & Partners, we decode RBI's FREE-AI framework for ethical use of AI in banking, the regulator's NBFC clean-up drive, SEBI's regulatory blitz on trustees and advisers, and IFSCA's new global access rules.

This week on Lexpresso by AK & Partners, we decode RBI's FREE-AI framework for ethical use of AI in banking, the regulator's NBFC clean-up drive, SEBI's regulatory blitz on trustees and advisers, and IFSCA's new global access rules. We also cover ICICI Bank's policy rollback, Paytm's long-awaited payment aggregator nod, and India's big ratings upgrade.

