AKP Banking & Finance Digest March 31, 2025

Join Us for an Exclusive Webinar on the RBI Penalty Report 2024!

AK & Partners invites you to a high-impact webinar analysing the RBI Penalty Report 2024—a must-attend session for senior leaders in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector

What to Expect:

Key insights from the latest RBI penalty trends

Strategic implications for CXOs, compliance heads, and legal professionals

Practical takeaways to strengthen regulatory compliance

Date: 11 April 2025

Time: 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Venue: Online (Webinar link will be shared upon registration)

Stay ahead in regulatory compliance. Reserve your spot now !

1. Regulatory Updates

1.1. India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

1.1.1. RBI notified new Reserve Bank of India (Priority Sector Lending – Targets and Classification) Directions, 2025

On March 24, 2025, the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") issued Master Directions – RBI (Priority Sector Lending – Targets and Classification) Directions, 2025. The Directions will be applicable on all Commercial Banks including Regional Rural Banks, Small Finance Banks, Local Area Banks and Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks other than Salary Earners' Banks. These directions shall come into effect on April 1, 2025, and will have higher loan higher loan limits for housing and other loans, expanding eligible purposes for PSL classification, removing the interest rate limits caps in case of securitisation and transfer of loan exposures and including an increased list of eligible borrowers under certain categories. RBI

1.1.2. RBI issues master directions on capital adequacy for RRBs

RBI has released the Master Directions on Prudential Norms on Capital Adequacy for Regional Rural Banks ("RRBs"), applicable to all RRBs. The guidelines cover the capital requirements aligned with the risk profiles of banks and specify prudential norms for capital adequacy. Permissions for transactions in specific instruments and activities will be subject to further RBI regulations and instructions. RBI

1.1.3. RBI amends gold monetisation scheme

RBI has announced the discontinuation of Medium Term and Long-Term Government Deposits ("MLTGD") under gold monetisation scheme from March 26, 2025. Banks will no longer accept gold deposits under MLTGD, though existing deposits will follow prior guidelines. Short Term Bank Deposits (STBD) remain available at banks' discretion. The amendments apply to all Scheduled Commercial Banks, excluding RRBs. RBI

1.1.4. India's foreign liabilities rise despite decline in assets

Net claims of non-residents on India increased by USD 11 Billion (United States Dollar Eleven Billion only) in Q3 FY25, reaching USD 364.5 Billion (United States Dollar Three Hundred Sixty-Four Billion and Five Hundred Million only). While Indian residents' foreign assets dropped by USD 40.1 Billion (United States Dollar Forty Billion and One hundred Million only), non-residents' claims also declined by USD 29.1 billion (United States Dollar Twenty-Nine Billion and One Hundred Million only). Reserve assets accounted for 59 per cent (fifty-nine per cent) of total financial assets. Debt liabilities rose to 53.6 per cent (fifty third point six per cent) of external liabilities. RBI

1.1.5. RBI enhances liquidity support for SPDs

RBI has raised the aggregate limit under the Standing Liquidity Facility for Standalone Primary Dealers ("SPDs") from INR 10,000 Crore (Indian Rupee Ten Thousand Crore only) to INR 15,000 Crore (Indian Rupee Fifteen Thousand Crore only), effective April 2, 2025. The individual limits for SPDs will be communicated separately, while all other terms and conditions remain unchanged. RBI

International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA)

1.1.6. IFSCA releases SEZ compliance FAQ booklet

The Office of Administrator International Financial Services Centres Authority ("IFSCA") has issued an FAQ Booklet to clarify Special Economic Zone "SEZ" Act/Rules for units in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City's International Financial Services Centre ("GIFT-IFSC"). With the administrator now handling SEZ Act approvals, businesses benefit from a unified regulatory framework. The initiative enhances operational efficiency and supports ease of doing business. IFSCA

1.1.7. IFSCA forms standing committee on insurance

IFSCA has established a Standing Committee on Insurance ("SCI") to enhance GIFT-IFSC's global stature as a leading hub for insurance and reinsurance. The SCI will support the development and regulation of the insurance ecosystem, fostering growth and ensuring GIFT-IFSC's competitiveness on the international stage. IFSCA

1.1.8. Monetary Penalties

RBI imposes monetary penalties on the following financial institutions:

1.2. Bangladesh

1.2.1. Guidelines from BB for legal entities abroad

BB permits investments up to USD 10,000 (United States Dollars Ten Thousand only) for Bangladeshi startups establishing legal entities abroad. Applications must be submitted via Authorised Dealers (ADs), who report to the Bank within specific timeframes. Resident enterprises under ten years old may invest from internal sources, not borrowings. Bangladesh Bank

1.3. Vietnam

1.3.1.Vietnam strengthens cooperation with the World Bank for economic growth

At a meeting, Ms. Mariam J. Sherman congratulated the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Deputy Governor on his new role and expressed the World Bank's commitment to supporting Vietnam's infrastructure projects. The Deputy Governor praised the 30 (thirty) year partnership with the WB and highlighted Vietnam's efforts to address policy discrepancies through revised laws effective in 2025. State Bank of Vietnam

1.3.2.Vietnam and IMF strengthen cooperation for economic growth and stability

Deputy Governor Nguyen Ngoc Canh expressed gratitude for International Monetary Fund ("IMF's") support in policy consultation, technical assistance, and capacity-building, urging continued collaboration to ensure macroeconomic stability and sustainable growth. Mr. Jochen Schmittmann, IMF Resident Representative for Vietnam, Cambodia, and Lao PDR, reaffirmed commitment to working closely with Vietnam, focusing on finance and banking sectors. State Bank of Vietnam

2. Trends

2.1. Centre likely to finalise DPDP Rules by April 2025

The Central Government is expected to notify the final Digital Personal Data Protection ("DPDP") Rules by April 2025, following consultations that began on January 3. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has reviewed most comments received. The Economics Times

3. Sector Overview

3.1. RBI hosts conference for large NBFCs

The RBI held a conference on March 28, 2025, in Chennai, attended by over 200 participants, including Chairpersons of Audit Committees of the Board (ACB), MD & CEOs, and Statutory Auditors. The theme was "Shared Vision, Shared Responsibility: Strengthening the NBFCs." Deputy Governor Swaminathan J emphasised the importance of prudent risk management and fair lending practices. The conference also featured discussions on regulatory expectations, data analytics in auditing, and challenges under Ind AS. RBI

3.2.High Court Grants Hearing on RBI's Net Owned Fund Requirement

The Madras High Court, in W.P.No.11218 of 2025, has directed the RBI to hear representations from NBFCs regarding the increased Net Owned Fund (NOF) requirement. The Federation of Indian Asset Financiers Associations challenged the RBI's 2021 circular, arguing that smaller NBFCs that do not accept public deposits should not be subject to the same financial requirements as others. The Court has allowed the petitioner association to present its concerns to the RBI's Chief General Manager by April 30, 2025. While the Court has not ruled on the validity of the circular, this decision provides a crucial opportunity for NBFCs to seek relief. Judgment

AKP Comments: It is important to note that the judgment of the Madras High Court does not grant any Extension of Time (EOT) to NBFCs for meeting the increased NOF requirements. Therefore, it is recommended to adhere to the timeline prescribed by the RBI for compliance with the circular.

3.3. New UPI Rules from April 1

Starting April 1, 2025, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will implement updated UPI guidelines for banks, apps, and third-party providers to enhance interoperability and customer experience. Banks and PSP applications must use the Mobile Number Revocation List/Digital Intelligence Platform (MNRL/DIP) to update their mobile number records at least weekly. This measure aims to reduce transaction errors caused by outdated or reassigned mobile numbers. Disconnected numbers can be reassigned after 90 (ninety) days as per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Times of India

4. Business Updates

4.1 Mobikwik reports INR 1.26 crore fraud by ex-employee

Mobikwik Systems reported an INR 1.26 Crore (Indian Rupee One Crore Twenty-Six Lakhs only) fraud by ex-employee Gaurav Sharma, who allegedly misused funds by falsifying merchant data between August 2023 and September 2024. The company has filed a police complaint, and Sharma is in custody. This comes amid a 40 per cent (forty per cent) decline in Mobikwik's stock post its December Initial Public Offering (IPO). Inc 42

4.2. Jio Financial Services invests INR 1,000 crore in Jio Finance

Jio Financial Services Limited has invested around INR 1,000 Crore (Indian Rupee One Thousand Crore only) in its wholly-owned subsidiary Jio Finance Limited (JFL) through a subscription of 1.73 (one point seven three) crore equity shares at INR 10 (Indian Rupee Ten only) each. Additionally, INR 85 crore (Indian Rupee Eighty-Five Crore only) was invested in Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL). CNBC

4.3. SPF joins PCI's bid to reinstate MDR on UPI, RuPay transactions

Startup Policy Forum ("SPF") has urged for the introduction of Merchant Discount Rate ("MDR") on Unified Payments Interface ("UPI") and Rupay debit cards. SPF emphasised the need for fair competition to prevent market consolidation by large firms, ensuring smaller fintech players can thrive. The PCI recently submitted a similar recommendation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address this issue. The debate on MDR continues to intensify within the digital payments landscape. Moneycontrol

4.4. BharatPe enters the breakeven zone

BharatPe reduced its losses to INR 148.8 Crore (Indian Rupee One Hundred Forty-Eight Crore and Eighty Lakh only) in the first nine months of FY24, a significant improvement from INR 491.9 crore in FY23. The company achieved Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, And Amortisation (EBITDA) breakeven, excluding ESOP expenses. It plans to fully acquire Trillion loans within three years, increasing its stake from 62.3 per cent (sixty two point three per cent). Additionally, BharatPe is preparing for a public listing within two years and aims to divest part of its 49 per cent (forty nine per cent) stake in Unity Small Finance Bank. Inc42

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.