15 May 2025

AKP Banking & Finance Digest May 12, 2025

We are delighted to share this week's AKP Banking & Finance Weekly Digest. Please feel free to write to us with your feedback at info@akandpartners.in. We shall now be hosting our weekly updates at Spotify!
India Finance and Banking
Anuroop Omkar

1. Regulatory Updates

1.1. India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

1.1.1. RBI's Digital Lending Framework 2025: New Rules for NBFCs, LSPs & DLAs

The RBI has rolled out the Digital Lending Directions 2025, aimed at tightening compliance for banks, NBFCs, and Lending Service Providers (LSPs). Key highlights include:

- Mandatory borrower consent for data use

- Transparent disclosure norms

- 5% cap on Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) arrangements

- Mandatory reporting of all Digital Lending Apps (DLAs)

- Staggered implementation: starts June & November 2025.

1.1.2. RBI Removes FPI Investment Limits in Corporate Bonds

The RBI has eased FPI norms, scrapping short-term and concentration limits for Foreign Portfolio Investors in corporate debt under the General Route.

1.1.3. RBI Merger Approval: Sawantwadi Urban Co-op Bank + TJSB Sahakari Bank

Effective May 13, 2025, RBI has approved the merger of Sawantwadi Urban Co-op Bank into TJSB, enhancing banking access in Maharashtra.

1.1.4. RBI Cancels Licences of 5 NBFCs & 1 ARC

NBFCs like Sicom Investments, Easy Access Financial, and ARC India Resurgence have had their Certificates of Registration cancelled, mostly via voluntary exits.

Sr No

Name of the Company

CoR Issued on

Date of Cancellation of CoR
1.

Sicom Investments & Finance Limited

September 08, 2006

April 04, 2025
2.

Pioneer Holdings Private Limited

January 06, 2003

April 24, 2025

3.

Easyaccess Financial Services Limited

December 22, 2008

April 29, 2025

Cancellation of CoR due to NBFC ceasing to be a legal entity due to amalgamation/ merger/dissolution/ voluntary strike-off, etc.

Sr No.

Name of the Company

CoR Issued on

Date of Cancellation of CoR

1.

Eastern Credit Capital Private Limited

December 20, 2012

April 09, 2025

1.1.5. Monetary Penalties by RBI: Over INR 1.72 Cr Penalised This Week

State Bank of India (SBI) tops the list with a penalty of INR 1.72 crore for non-compliance on customer protection and loan monitoring rules.

Name of the Financial Institution

Penalty Imposed

Reasons

RBI imposes monetary penalty on The Pusad Urban Cooperative Bank Limited, Pusad, Maharashtra

INR 7,50,000/- (Indian Rupees Seven Lakh Fifty Thousand only)

Contravention and non-compliance with RBI directions on Loans and Advances to Directors and Related Parties.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Siddheshwar Urban Co-operative Bank Maryadit, Sillod, Aurangabad, Maharashtra

INR 50,000/- (Indian Rupees Fifty Thousand only)

Contravention and non-compliance with RBI directions on Placement of Deposits with Other Banks by Primary Urban Co-operative Banks ("UCB")

RBI imposes monetary penalty on The Hindusthan Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai, Maharashtra

INR 3,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Three Lakh only)

Contravention and non-compliance with RBI directions on Maintenance of Deposit Accounts by Primary UCB

RBI imposes monetary penalty on The Deccan Merchants Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai

INR 2,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Two Lakh only)

Contravention and non-compliance with RBI directions on Loans and Advances to Directors and Related Parties.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on The Jammu Central Co-operative Bank Ltd., Jammu and Kashmir

INR 1,00,000/- (Indian Rupees One Lakh only)

Non-compliance with specific directions issued by the RBI under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Shree Warana Sahakari Bank Limited, Warananagar, Maharashtra

INR 2,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Two Lakh only)

Contravention of the provisions of Section 26A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Sree Harihareshwara Urban Co-operative Bank Limited, Harihar, Karnataka

INR 50,000/- (Indian Rupees Fifty Thousand only)

Contravention of provisions of Section 31 read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on The Nicholson Co-operative Town Bank Ltd., Tamil Nadu

INR 1,50,000/- (Indian Rupees One Lakh Fifty Thousand only)

Non-compliance with certain directions issued by RBI on 'Loans and advances to directors, their relatives, and firms/concerns in which they are interested' and 'Know Your Customer (KYC)'.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Vishwakalyan Sahakara Bank Niyamit, Hubli, Karnataka

INR 50,000/- (Indian Rupees Fifty Thousand only)

Contravention of provisions of Section 31 read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Jana Small Finance Bank Limited

INR 1,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees One Crore only)

Non-compliance with Section 12B (5) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, regarding prior approval for shareholding limits under Section 12B (1) of the Act.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on State Bank of India

INR 1,72,80,000/- (Indian Rupees One Crore Seventy-Two Lakh Eighty Thousand only)

Non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on 'Loans and Advances- Statutory and Other Restrictions', 'Customer Protection – Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions', and 'Opening of Current Accounts by Banks - Need for Discipline'

2. SEBI Regulatory Updates – IPO, REITs, and Market Access

2.1 SEBI Approves IPOs of Veritas Finance, Laxmi India Finance & Others

IPO approvals were granted to five companies, including an INR 2,800 Cr issue by Veritas Finance and Laxmi India Finance.

Company Name

Sector

IPO Status

Fresh Issue

Offer for Sale (OFS)

Remarks

Veritas Finance

NBFC (Non-deposit taking)

Approved

INR 600 crore

INR 2,200 crore

Raising total INR 2,800 crore

Laxmi India Finance

NBFC

Approved

10.4 million shares

5.64 million shares

Total issue size not yet valued in INR

Jaajoo Rashmi Refractories

Refractories/Manufacturing

Approved

Not specified

Not specified

SEBI approval granted

Ajay Poly

Manufacturing/Polymer Products

Approved

Not specified

Not specified

SEBI approval granted

Regaal Resources

Mining/Resources

Approved

Not specified

Not specified

SEBI approval granted

2.2 SEBI Cracks Down on Synoptics IPO Misuse

SEBI has barred Synoptics Technologies and its merchant banker for misusing INR 19 crore out of their IPO proceeds.

2.3 Financial Disclosure Rules Updated for REITs & InvITs

REITs and InvITs must now include audited financials, proforma disclosures for acquisitions/divestments, and standardised asset-level reporting.

2.4 KYC Agencies Must Publish Investor Charter

All KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) are mandated to display a detailed Investor Charter on their websites.

3. NPCI Update – RuPay On-The-Go Launched in Agra Metro

NPCI and UPMRC have introduced RuPay contactless smartcards for Agra Metro commuters, backed by SBI's GoSmart card, under the National Common Mobility Card initiative.

4. International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) – Tax and Access Reform

No TDS will be deducted on payments like interest, dividends, or fees to IFSC units across fintech, insurance, broking, and fund management sectors—valid for 10 years.

4.1. IFSC Gets TDS Exemption Under Income Tax Act

No TDS will be deducted on payments like interest, dividends, or fees to IFSC units across fintech, insurance, broking, and fund management sectors—valid for 10 years.

4.2 IFSCA Invites Public Comments on Global Access Framework

Proposed overhaul aims to align IFSC regulations with global capital markets, improving cross-border access.

5. Key Asian Markets – Indonesia & Philippines

Indonesia:

- Forex reserves remain strong at USD 152.5B

- Consumer Confidence Index rose to 121.7

Philippines:

- Removed from FATF grey list

- Inflation fell to 1.4% in April 2025

- Bank credit growth at 11.8%

6. Trends & Corporate Moves

6.1. Emerald Finance launches Salary Advance with Aggarwal Traders

This early-wage-access program enables salaried workers to access part of their monthly pay in advance.

6.2. Paytm Pauses Hiring, Bets on AI

Q4 saw a 35.6% drop in non-sales HR costs as Paytm doubles down on AI-led productivity and no backfills for attrition.

