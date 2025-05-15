AKP Banking & Finance Digest May 12, 2025

We are delighted to share this week's AKP Banking & Finance Weekly Digest. Please feel free to write to us with your feedback at info@akandpartners.in. We shall now be hosting our weekly updates at Spotify!

1. Regulatory Updates

1.1. India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

1.1.1. RBI's Digital Lending Framework 2025: New Rules for NBFCs, LSPs & DLAs

The RBI has rolled out the Digital Lending Directions 2025, aimed at tightening compliance for banks, NBFCs, and Lending Service Providers (LSPs). Key highlights include:

- Mandatory borrower consent for data use

- Transparent disclosure norms

- 5% cap on Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) arrangements

- Mandatory reporting of all Digital Lending Apps (DLAs)

- Staggered implementation: starts June & November 2025.

1.1.2. RBI Removes FPI Investment Limits in Corporate Bonds

The RBI has eased FPI norms, scrapping short-term and concentration limits for Foreign Portfolio Investors in corporate debt under the General Route.

1.1.3. RBI Merger Approval: Sawantwadi Urban Co-op Bank + TJSB Sahakari Bank

Effective May 13, 2025, RBI has approved the merger of Sawantwadi Urban Co-op Bank into TJSB, enhancing banking access in Maharashtra.

1.1.4. RBI Cancels Licences of 5 NBFCs & 1 ARC

NBFCs like Sicom Investments, Easy Access Financial, and ARC India Resurgence have had their Certificates of Registration cancelled, mostly via voluntary exits.

Sr No Name of the Company CoR Issued on Date of Cancellation of CoR 1. Sicom Investments & Finance Limited September 08, 2006 April 04, 2025 2. Pioneer Holdings Private Limited January 06, 2003 April 24, 2025 3. Easyaccess Financial Services Limited December 22, 2008 April 29, 2025

Cancellation of CoR due to NBFC ceasing to be a legal entity due to amalgamation/ merger/dissolution/ voluntary strike-off, etc.

Sr No. Name of the Company CoR Issued on Date of Cancellation of CoR 1. Eastern Credit Capital Private Limited December 20, 2012 April 09, 2025

1.1.5. Monetary Penalties by RBI: Over INR 1.72 Cr Penalised This Week

State Bank of India (SBI) tops the list with a penalty of INR 1.72 crore for non-compliance on customer protection and loan monitoring rules.

2. SEBI Regulatory Updates – IPO, REITs, and Market Access

2.1 SEBI Approves IPOs of Veritas Finance, Laxmi India Finance & Others

IPO approvals were granted to five companies, including an INR 2,800 Cr issue by Veritas Finance and Laxmi India Finance.

Company Name Sector IPO Status Fresh Issue Offer for Sale (OFS) Remarks Veritas Finance NBFC (Non-deposit taking) Approved INR 600 crore INR 2,200 crore Raising total INR 2,800 crore Laxmi India Finance NBFC Approved 10.4 million shares 5.64 million shares Total issue size not yet valued in INR Jaajoo Rashmi Refractories Refractories/Manufacturing Approved Not specified Not specified SEBI approval granted Ajay Poly Manufacturing/Polymer Products Approved Not specified Not specified SEBI approval granted Regaal Resources Mining/Resources Approved Not specified Not specified SEBI approval granted

2.2 SEBI Cracks Down on Synoptics IPO Misuse

SEBI has barred Synoptics Technologies and its merchant banker for misusing INR 19 crore out of their IPO proceeds.

2.3 Financial Disclosure Rules Updated for REITs & InvITs

REITs and InvITs must now include audited financials, proforma disclosures for acquisitions/divestments, and standardised asset-level reporting.

2.4 KYC Agencies Must Publish Investor Charter

All KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs) are mandated to display a detailed Investor Charter on their websites.

3. NPCI Update – RuPay On-The-Go Launched in Agra Metro

NPCI and UPMRC have introduced RuPay contactless smartcards for Agra Metro commuters, backed by SBI's GoSmart card, under the National Common Mobility Card initiative.

4. International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) – Tax and Access Reform

4.1. IFSC Gets TDS Exemption Under Income Tax Act

No TDS will be deducted on payments like interest, dividends, or fees to IFSC units across fintech, insurance, broking, and fund management sectors—valid for 10 years.

4.2 IFSCA Invites Public Comments on Global Access Framework

Proposed overhaul aims to align IFSC regulations with global capital markets, improving cross-border access.

5. Key Asian Markets – Indonesia & Philippines

Indonesia:

- Forex reserves remain strong at USD 152.5B

- Consumer Confidence Index rose to 121.7

Philippines:

- Removed from FATF grey list

- Inflation fell to 1.4% in April 2025

- Bank credit growth at 11.8%

6. Trends & Corporate Moves

6.1. Emerald Finance launches Salary Advance with Aggarwal Traders

This early-wage-access program enables salaried workers to access part of their monthly pay in advance.

6.2. Paytm Pauses Hiring, Bets on AI

Q4 saw a 35.6% drop in non-sales HR costs as Paytm doubles down on AI-led productivity and no backfills for attrition.

