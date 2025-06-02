ARTICLE
2 June 2025

Relaxation In Reporting Timeline For Issuance Of Partly Paid Units

As per Regulation 4(10) of the Foreign Exchange Management (Mode of Payment and Reporting of Non-Debt Instruments) Regulations, 2019, investment vehicles issuing units to persons resident outside India are required to file Form InVI within 30 days of issuance.

Through A.P. (DIR Series) Circular No. 06, dated May 23, 2025, the RBI has provided a one-time relaxation for investment vehicles that issued partly paid units prior to the date of the recent circular. These entities may now file Form InVI within 180 days from the date of the circular, without incurring any late submission fees.

Please note that for issuances on or after the date of the circular, the regular 30-day reporting timeline continues to apply.

Stakeholders are encouraged to review past issuances and take advantage of this relaxation to ensure compliance

Here is the link to original circular : https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/NotificationUser.aspx?Id=12852&Mode=0

