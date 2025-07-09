- Reserve Bank of India vide notification dated May 23, 2025, has provided for reporting on FIRMS portal for issuance of Partly Paid Units by Investment Vehicles.
- In terms of Regulation 4(10) of the Foreign Exchange Management (Mode of Payment and Reporting of Non-Debt Instruments) Regulations, 2019, an investment vehicle which has issued its units to a person resident outside India shall file Form InVI within 30 days from the date of issue of units.
- In this connection, it is advised that investment vehicles may report issuances of partly paid units made prior to the date of this circular in Form InVI within 180 days from the date of this circular.
- No late submission fees shall be applicable for such reporting made within this period.
- However, issuances of partly paid units by investment vehicles on or after the date of this circular shall continue to be reported within 30 days, in accordance with the timelines specified under the Foreign Exchange Management (Mode of Payment and Reporting of Non-Debt Instruments) Regulations, 2019.
- These directions will become operative with immediate effect.
- The notification is attached herein.
