SEBI Unveils Modalities For Transition To Accredited Investor-Exclusive Schemes And Eases Norms For Large-Value Funds

With an objective to enhance ease of doing business, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ('SEBI') had in November 2025 amended the SEBI (Alternative Investment Fund) Regulations, 2012 to (i) facilitate introduction of a separate category of Alternative Investment Fund ('AIF') schemes exclusively limited to Accredited Investors ('AI-only schemes') and offering such schemes specific regulatory flexibilities in terms of lesser compliances and (ii) extend additional relaxations and flexibilities to Large Value Funds ('LVFs').

In light of the above amendments, SEBI has now issued a circular1 outlining the operational modalities for migrating AIFs to AI-only schemes, along with relaxed modalities for LVFs. These measures are designed to streamline compliance processes and enhance operational flexibility for these categories of AIFs.

The key highlights of these operational modalities have been summarized below

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Naming Requirements

New schemes proposed to be launched as an AI-only scheme or LVF must include 'AI only fund' or 'LVF' in their names

Migration of existing eligible AIF Schemes to AI-only schemes / LVFs

Migration permitted only on obtaining positive consent from all investors and meeting the requisite conditions

Upon conversion, the AIF Managers must : Modify the scheme name to include the words 'AI Only Fund' or 'LVF Intimate SEBI by email at aifreporting@sebi.gov.in within 15 days of the conversion Notify depositories within 15 days to ensure system alignment

Investor Status

An investor classified as AI while onboarding will retain the AI status throughout the scheme's life, even if status changes later

Tenure Extension

Maximum permissible extension for AI-only schemes is five years, inclusive of any tenure extensions prior to conversion

Compliance Reporting

Trustees / sponsors of AIF must ensure the Compliance Test Report includes adherence to this circular

Specific relaxations for Large Value Funds (LVFs) -

LVFs shall be exempt from :

Using the standard template of placement memorandum

Annual audit of the placement memorandum terms

Requirement of obtaining specific waivers from investors for the aforementioned exemptions.

