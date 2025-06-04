A Distinct Approach To Capital Investment: Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) (Video)

Alternative Investment Funds were recognized as an investment vehicle by introduction of the SEBI (AIF) Regulations, 2012 and provided a sophisticated investment...

Alternative Investment Funds were recognized as an investment vehicle by introduction of the SEBI (AIF) Regulations, 2012 and provided a sophisticated investment tool for the High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) & Investors with high risk appetite.

AIFs have come a long way since to become one of the most favoured investment tools in the country. As of September 30, 2024, according to the latest figures released by SEBI, the total investments by Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) have reached an impressive ₹4.5 lakh crore.

So, why are AIFs drawing such mind-boggling figures? Is the ease of their setup or the tax benefit structuring? Why have fund managers and Private Equity funds constantly looking for establishing more AIFs?

The objective of this webinar is to discuss and deliberate on all these questions and the intricacies of AIFs.

The key discussion points of the webinar are:

What is AIF and Types of AIF;

How the AIF structure is the way to go for Capital Investment – both in terms of the investors and also, on part of the Start-ups and other investee companies;

Legal & regulatory framework of AIFs; and

Procedure to create AIF.

