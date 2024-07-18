IndusLaw Deal Report - Accel - NewMe

Our firm advised Accel India and Fireside Ventures, in relation to its Series A funding in Fraicheur Retail Private Limited ("NewMe"). This round was led by Accel with participation from existing investors such as Fireside Ventures and AUM Ventures. 1

INDUSLAW Team:

Aakash Dasgupta (Partner), Anantha Krishnan Iyer (Partner), Srushti Shanbhag (Senior Associate), Arnab Chakraborty (Associate), with strategic inputs from Anindya Ghosh (Partner).

Other law firms involved:

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. – NewMe

Footnotes

1 https://retail.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/apparel-fashion/apparel/newme-raises-usd-18-million-in-series-a-round-led-by-accel partners/111829997

2 https://yourstory.com/2024/07/funding-fast-fashion-retailer-newme-18m-accel-fireside

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.