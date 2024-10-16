Right To Liberty In Backdrop Of Preventive Detention (Jaseela Shaji v. Union Of India)" (Video)

Our Partner, Divyam Agarwal, was invited for a panel discussion on NewsX show – Legally Speaking with Tarun Nangia. The topic of discussion was "Right to Liberty in backdrop of preventive detention (Jaseela Shaji v. Union of India)".
Divyam was joined by the following panellists:
- Mr. Arvind Nayar, Senior Advocate
- Mr. Nalin Kohli, Senior Advocate
- Ms. Ruchi Agnihotri, Advocate
Watch the video below.
