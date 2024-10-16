Right To Liberty In Backdrop Of Preventive Detention (Jaseela Shaji v. Union Of India)" (Video)

Our Partner, Divyam Agarwal, was invited for a panel discussion on NewsX show – Legally Speaking with Tarun Nangia. The topic of discussion was "Right to Liberty in backdrop of preventive detention (Jaseela Shaji v. Union of India)".

Divyam was joined by the following panellists:

Mr. Arvind Naya r, Senior Advocate

r, Senior Advocate Mr. Nalin Kohli , Senior Advocate

, Senior Advocate Ms. Ruchi Agnihotri, Advocate

Watch the video below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.