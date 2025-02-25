As a part of a constant commitment to reform, the Central Government has been introducing changes aimed at making the legal profession transparent, fair and in alignment with the global standards.

As a part of a constant commitment to reform, the Central Government has been introducing changes aimed at making the legal profession transparent, fair and in alignment with the global standards. Ministry of Law and Justice recently unveiled the Draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025 proposing significant reforms to the Advocates Act, 1961. Public comments on the Draft Bill have been invited until February 2025.

The objective of the amendments is to align the legal profession with global practices and improve the legal education system, ensuring that the profession contributes to a developed nation while ensuring transparency and accountability in the profession.

Key Proposed amendments to the Advocates Act:

1. Legal Education and Training The Draft Bill proposes the implementation of standardized entrance testing for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate law courses and programs. Further, periodic training programs would be mandated for advocates to ensure updated knowledge on new practices, laws and technologies. 2. Prohibition on Strikes and Boycotts There is an explicit prohibition on advocates from engaging in strikes, boycotts or abstinence from court work as per the Draft Bill. This measure is anticipated to ensure continuous administration of justice and address concerns over strikes causing frequent disruptions. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has raised objections, stating this provision would undermine the independence and autonomy of the Bar. 3. Central Government Representation in the Bar Council of India By means of this notable amendment, the Central Government would be permitted to nominate up to three members to the Bar Council of India. This inclusion seeks to foster better coordination between the Government and the legal profession. However, the critics debate that it may constrict the independence of the Bar Council. 4. Regulation of Foreign Law Firms and Lawyers The Draft Bill empowers the Central Government to frame rules pertaining to the practice and entry of foreign lawyers and law firms in India. Aimed at opening the Indian legal market to global players and encourage diversity and competitiveness in the field while ensuring the BCI would still retains authority over regulation of such entities and ensures compliance with the national standards. Additionally, imposing an obligation on the foreign firms to comply with additional guidelines for ensuring greater accountability. 5. Enhanced Disciplinary Mechanisms In order to uphold the standards of ethics in the legal profession, the Draft Bill propositions stricter disciplinary actions against the advocates, found to be guilty of professional misconduct including imposition of stringent penalties and accelerated proceedings in preventing unethical practices. By means of the Bill, a Special Public Grievance Redressal Committee would be introduced, headed by retired judges and senior advocates. The Committee would be entrusted with handling allegations of misconduct or corruption against the members of the Bar Council, which would shift disciplinary authority from the BCI to ensure answerability. Further, the Bar Council would be given authority to directly suspend advocates in matters of 'serious complaints' bypassing the authority of the State Bar Councils. 6. Regulation of Law Firms The Draft Bill, for the first time, has proposed to bring law firms under the regulatory purview of the BCI, including firms operating across multiple jurisdictions, ensuring a uniform standard. In matters of conflict with National Policies, the Central Government would retain the authority of overriding the Bar Council regulations.

Reactions from the Legal Community

Within the legal fraternity, the Draft Bill has elicited mixed reactions. Various concerns have been expressed by the BCI, particularly regarding the provisions that are believed to undermine the authority and independence of the Bar. In a recent representation, the BCI highlighted that several material changes in the Draft Bill which might adversely affect the self-regulatory nature of the profession.

Additionally, lawyers practicing in Delhi's district courts have protested the proposed prohibition of strikes and boycotts. It is believed that these measures would infringe upon the right to protest and express dissent, which is absolutely essential in advocating the interests of legal professionals and their clients.

Public Consultation and the Way Forward.

A public consultation process has been initiated by the Ministry of Law and Justice, inviting feedback from the stakeholders, including legal professionals, academicians and general public.

This Consultative approach emphasizes on the government's commitment to inclusive law making whilst ensuring diverse perspectives are taken into consideration before finalizing the amendments.

Implications of the Proposed Amendments.

The Draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025 indicates a pivotal shift in India's legal landscape. By propositioning the regulation of foreign law firms, the bill aims to integrate the Indian legal market with global practices, potentially enhancing the quality of legal services in India while offering the clients a broader spectrum of legal expertise.

The Prohibition of strikes and boycotts seeks to address concerns over disruption of judicial proceedings. While it ensures the continuous delivery of justice, it also raises substantial questions about the legal fraternity's avenues for collective protests and bargaining.

The inclusion of Central Government nominees into the Bar Council of India is envisioned to foster a collaboration between the State and the legal profession. However, it is imperative to balance this with the need to maintain the autonomy of the legal institutions, ensuring that regulatory bodies operate independently without any undue influence.

Conclusion

The Draft Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2025 exhibits comprehensive reforms and is posed to reshape the legal profession in India. As the public consultation process unfolds, it is vital for all stakeholders to engage constructively to ensure that the final legislation reflects a balance between modernization and the preservation of the fundamentals of the professional principle. The outcome of this legislative endeavour will have lasting implications for the practice of law and deliverance of justice in our country.

