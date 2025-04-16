A Legal Game-changer: Unlocking Results With Document Intelligence

The legal landscape struggles with vast amounts of complex, unstructured data. Financial statements, contracts, and regulatory documents are critical to investigations but extraction of information from these sources is often riddled with quality concerns.

Fortunately, AI-powered data processing tools like Azure Document Intelligence (DI) are revolutionizing this space, accelerating document analysis and delivering meaningful results. DI's extraction accuracy rate exceeds 80% on the first pass—a critical milestone for accounting investigations and a clear sign of how these new tools can transform data processing and enhance accuracy.

AlixPartners' deep technical expertise goes beyond simply leveraging these tools; our team of data scientists carefully curates, configures, and refines custom implementations to ensure your team stays ahead of the curve. This is how we do it:

Case study 1: Transforming financial data processing

In a recent project, Azure Document Intelligence helped us process nearly 3,500 financial statements from 9 banks and 24 brokerages. These documents included both computer-generated and scanned PDFs, with issues including faded text, slight rotations, stamps obscuring key statistics, and black artifacts from photocopies.

We converted these complex datasets into structured outputs, delivering Excel files containing statement summaries and transaction details. Each financial institution has its own statement format, and we tailored the data extraction process to meet the team's needs. We also designed a reconciliation process and defined metrics to evaluate completeness and accuracy, ensuring transparency and building trust in the output.

Over the year-long project, we witnessed DI's remarkable evolution. Initially, we needed to write manual structured query language (SQL) scripts to extract data, consuming considerable time and effort. However, by introducing custom-trained models for prioritized banks, we significantly reduced manual workloads, simplifying intricate SQL processes into just a few lines of code.

The time savings were substantial: what would have taken weeks without DI was condensed into mere days, with automated capabilities to extract both detailed and summarized transaction data. By the project's end, DI released its own bank statement model, enhancing scalability and further streamlining workflows for financial reconciliation.

Case study 2: Translations project – file processing at scale

In a separate project, Document Intelligence showcased its power to handle large-scale document translations and analysis. The task? Process statements across regions and languages:

Country File Count India 113 Malaysia 1,110 Taiwan 56 Thailand 48 Italy 3,728 Netherlands 279 United States 194,568

We translated documents into English from Mandarin, Thai, Italian, and German, ensuring legal teams received clean, consistent data for global investigations. Azure DI's ability to manage varied document formats—across hundreds of thousands of files—provided precision and accelerated workflows, a critical advantage which saves weeks of manual review and thousands of dollars in legacy translation services.

Key benefits for your team

1. Reduced manual effort

DI dramatically reduces manual data extraction and reconciliation efforts. Instead of relying on weeks-long manual processes, we can often build structured datasets within days.

2. Enhanced accuracy and speed

With capabilities to handle noisy, rotated, or stamped documents, DI provides highly accurate outputs even from low-quality scanned files, accelerating legal decision-making.

3. Scalable global solutions

From processing localized statements to translating multi-language documents at scale, DI enables law firms to tackle cross-border cases with ease, ensuring consistent results across regions.

A new industry standard

Document Intelligence isn't just improving workflows—it's revolutionizing the way we process and interact with data. By strategically applying AI-driven technologies, our experts convert intricate document processing from a potential bottleneck into a streamlined, scalable solution.

Connect with us to discover how our deep legal tech expertise can transform your document processing from a technical challenge to a strategic advantage.

