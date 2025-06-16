Legal & Judicial Updates (May 2025)

From landmark court verdicts to key policy changes, this document provides a comprehensive summary of the most significant legal and regulatory developments from May 2025.
ARBITRATION LAW
- Arabian Exports Private Limited v. National Insurance Company Ltd.
- M/S Interstate Construction v. National Projects Construction Corporation Ltd.
- K. Mangayarkarasi & Anr. v. N.J. Sundaresan & Anr.
- South Delhi Municipal Corporation v. SMS Limited & Ors.
CIVIL AND COMMERCIAL LAWS
- M/s Dhanbad Fuels Pvt Ltd v. Union of India & Anr.
- Saroj Salkan v. Huma Singh & Ors.
- Gurmeet Singh Sachdeva v. Skyways Air Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Vinod Infra Developers Ltd. v. Mahaveer Lunia & Ors.
COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA
- Competition Commission of India vs. Schott Glass India Pvt. Ltd. & Anr.
- M/s KSD Zonne Energie LLP And Canara Bank Limited
CONSTITUTIONAL LAW
- All India Judges Association and Others vs. Union of India and Others
- Re: Refixation of Pension Considering Service Period in District Judiciary and HC
- Wikimedia Foundation Inc. v. ANI Media Private Limited and Others
- Dileep Kumar Pandey v. Union of India & Ors
- A. Raja v. D. Kumar
- Kashmiri Lal Sharma v. Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd. and Anr.
CONTRACT LAW
- Rakesh Kumar Verma v. HDFC Bank Ltd.
- Vijaya Bank & Anr. v. Prashant B Narnaware
- K.R. Suresh v. R. Poornima & Ors.
CRIMINAL LAW
- The Delhi High Court Quashes Charge of Unnatural Offence Against Husband in a Marital Relationship.
- Supreme Court Reinstates Summoning Order Under Section 319 Cr.P.C for Alleged Abetment to Suicide Despite Alibi Claim
- The Hon'ble Supreme Court Quashes Criminal Proceedings Against NGO Workers Rescuing Child Labourers at Brick Kiln
DATA PRIVACY AND CYBER SECURITY
- Bombay High Court Upholds Digital Signatures in Public Tender Dispute
ENVIRONMENTAL LAWS
- Vanashakti Vs. Union of India and Ors.
- State of Uttar Pradesh & Others Vs Gaurav Kumar & Others
- Union of India v. Rajeev Suri
IBC LAWS
- Strict Adherence to Limitation Periods Under IBC: Supreme Court Sets Aside NCLAT's Condonation of Delay in Tata Steel Ltd. vs. Raj Kumar Banarjee
- Investment Agreements Don't Qualify as Allotments Under RERA , Section 7 Petition Dismissed
- State Tax Officer Recognized as Secured Creditor under IBC
- SARFAESI Demand Notice Suffices to Invoke Personal Guarantee
- Minority Creditor's Right to Trigger Insolvency
IPR LAWS
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated v. Controller General of Patents & Ors.
- M/s Zine Davidoff S.A. v. Union of India & Anr.
- Wipro Enterprises Private Limited v. Global Care Industries & Anr.
- Crystal Crop Protection Limited v. Safex Chemicals India Limited & Ors.
TAXATION LAWS
- K. Krishnamurthy v. The Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax
- C.T. Kochouseph v. State of Kerala And Another Etc.
- SFDC Ireland Limited v. Commissioner of Income Tax & Another
WHITE COLLAR CRIME
- Foreign National Status not sole ground to deny Bail under NDPS Act: Delhi High Court
- Supreme Court Halts ED Probe into TASMAC: Warns Against Federal Overreach and Questions Legitimacy of Central Action
- Supreme Court: In-Charge Officer Authorized to Conduct Search Under NDPS Act if SHO Is Absent"
- J&K High Court: NDPS Act's Section 37 Bar Does Not Hinder Bail on Humanitarian Grounds; Interim Relief Granted to Ill Accused
REGULATORY
COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA
- Commission approves the proposed combination involving Jumbotail Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (JTPL), Standard Chartered Research and Technology India Pvt. Ltd. (SCRTIPL), SC Ventures Holdings Limited (SC Ventures), Solv-India Pte. Ltd. (Solv-India), SCV Master Holding Company Pte. Ltd. (SCV Master), Artal Asia Pte Ltd. (Artal Asia), and founders of JTPL, namely Mr. Subramanian Karthik Venkateswaran and Mr. Ashish Jhina.
- CCI approves the proposed combination involving acquisition of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited and Bajaj Allianz Financial Distributors Limited by Bajaj Finserv Limited, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited and Jamnalal Sons Private Limited.
- Commission approves the acquisition of certain issued and paid-up equity share capital of Haldiram Snacks Food Private Limited (Target) by Jongsong Investments Pte. Ltd. (Acquirer)
- CCI approves proposed combination involving acquisition of Batlivala & Karani Securities Private Limited and Batlivala & Karani Finserv Private Limited by 360 ONE.
- CCI approves the proposed combination involving (i) acquisition of 40% shareholding of HCCH by Jubilant Beverages Limited (JBL) and (ii) proposed subscription to CCPS in JBL by Jubilant BevCo Limited and the Investors.
DATA PRIVACY AND CYBER SECURITY UPDATES
- e-Zero FIR: A New Step Towards a Cyber-Secure Bharat
REAL ESTATE UPDATES
- Jawala Real Estate (P) Ltd. v. Haresh, 2025 SCC Online SC 1096
- Commissioner CGST Delhi South Commissionerate v. Haamid Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., 2025 SCC OnLine Del 3309 (Delhi HC)
- Adarsh Awas Vikas Pvt. Ltd. & Ors. v. Union of India & Ors., 2025 SCC OnLine MP 3937 (Madhya Pradesh HC)
- Siel Industrial Estate Ltd. v. State of Punjab And Others (CWP-2324-2025 and Connected Matters), Punjab And Haryana High Court
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
- Reserve Bank of India (Digital Lending) Directions, 2025
- Exim Bank's GOI-supported Line of Credit (LOC) for USD 700 million to the Govt. of Mongolia (GO-MNG), for financing construction of Crude Oil Refinery Plant in Mongolia
- Alteration in the name of "North East Small Finance Bank Limited" to "slice Small Finance Bank Limited" in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934
- Inclusion of "The Vishweshwar Sahakari Bank Ltd., Pune" in the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE BOARD OF INDIA
- MoU between IFSCA and NISM
- Caution to investors SEBI accepts surrender application of Strata SM REIT
- Approaching Deadline for filing claims in the matter of Karvy Stock Broking Limited
- Caution to Investors on Stock Market Scams through Social Media Platforms
- Niveshak Shivir to be held on June 01, 2025 in the city of Pune, Maharashtra
TELECOM REGULATORY AUTHORITY OF INDIA
- TRAI releases report on IDT conducted in eight LSAs covering City/ Highways/ Railway routes/ coastal areas of Maharashtra, UP East, Mumbai & Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh LSA during March-2025.
- TRAI responds to the DoT's back-reference in respect of the TRAI's recommendations dated 20.02.2023 on "Recommendations on Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity".
- TRAI releases report on Operator Assisted Drive Tests (OADT) conducted at 22 locations and surrounding areas during quarter ending December 2024.
- TRAI releases Recommendations on 'Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services'.
- TRAI releases draft manual on rating of properties under "Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024" for comments of stakeholders.
