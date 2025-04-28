Beyond The Comfort Zone

The concept of secondment dates back at least a couple of centuries. The term is rooted in 18th-century military terminology, where it described the act of supporting a higher officer or taking on a temporary role. Since then, secondment has found its way into the corporate world.

Despite its long history, the adoption of secondment in the Indian legal sector is relatively recent, gaining traction in the 1990s when law firms began seconding their lawyers to key corporate clients. This practice has since spread, yet carries associations of uncertainty. In a country where job stability is revered, prejudice comes from deep-rooted anxiety.

"Am I an employee or a free agent?"

The ambiguity around employment status can lead to a sense of corporate identity crisis, compounded by the need to explain their position to curious colleagues and acquaintances.

"What if my secondment role is a one-way ticket to unemployment?"

Many view secondment positions as a game of musical chairs, fearing that when the music stops, they might be left without a seat.

"Will my paycheck be a mystery wrapped in an enigma?"

These questions act like a wet blanket on a bonfire, dampening enthusiasm and limiting the talent pool willing to embark on secondment adventures.

However, Secondment is not merely a temporary fix. It is perhaps the most versatile work arrangement.

While stepping out of one's comfort zone can be challenging for some, many see it as the ideal way to achieve work-life balance. It offers the perfect solution for professionals feeling burnt out but still eager to build experience and make meaningful contributions to the sector, as well as those on a career break or those returning from one.

It also works well for individuals looking to specialise in a particular area, allowing them to take on diverse, niche-based projects.

Secondment works for you the way you want it to.

It can be a stop-gap solution, a stepping stone to come-back, an opportunity to experiment, a bridge to discovering what you really want to do. But it can also be a springboard to a permanent role starting with a step into a new workplace.

Secondment is an opportunity to enjoy the work you do, while choosing the life you want to live.

In a way, secondment is like the corporate version of a study abroad semester.

It provides exposure to different domains, industry sectors and best practices that you might not encounter otherwise.

It allows you to experience strategies and approaches to solving problems that can help you handle a similar situation in the future.

The flexibility allows you to explore new roles and interest areas, dipping your toes into uncharted waters.

It's a great opportunity to acquire new skills that are not only relevant to your current position but can also further your career.

It opens up industry networks and the opportunity to connect with professionals with diverse skill sets and interests, across various levels of the function, and access leadership in the sector.

So, how can we mitigate doubts and create an environment that encourages professionals to navigate their secondment journey? How can we make the secondment space more welcoming?

At Counselect, we follow five key principles to ensure that the secondment journey is predictable, fulfilling and sets professionals up for success.

Expectation management with complete transparency Driving team integration Regular check-ins to ensure alignment with role and expectations Open communication channel for feedback Addressing concerns that could escalate into issues, early

A secondment need not be a long term choice. It is a good choice to make at least a few times in your professional journey. Timing it well is the key. Especially since it is available without compromising on the work or the compensation.

Today, the ability to embrace change is not just a good-to-have but a necessity. In this rapidly evolving business landscape, where organisational resources are constrained and expertise is flexible, secondment offers a fit that matches the two puzzle pieces perfectly. In fact, we'd go as far as to say, there has never been a better time to adopt the secondment model - for both individuals and organisations.

Originally published Oct 25, 2024

