ARTICLE
14 October 2025

An All-Energy Stance

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

Anuja Tiwari's interview (published below) and her "all energy stance" marks a view that the energy transition, particularly for developing economies, will be driven by LNG as India ambitions to elevate LNG's share in the energy mix from the present 6.5% to 15%.
India Energy and Natural Resources
Anuja Tiwari and Mallika Anand
Please read her entire interview as published by the Petroleum Economist magazine here.

Originally published 13 October 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.



Authors
Photo of Anuja Tiwari
Anuja Tiwari
Photo of Mallika Anand
Mallika Anand
