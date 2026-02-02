ARTICLE
2 February 2026

Delhi HC Upholds Validity Of Provident Law Provisions On International Workers

AP
The Delhi HC in its Judgement dated November 4, 2025, in writ petitions filed by Spice Jet Limited and LG Electronic India Private Limited challenging the 2008 and 2010 amendments to the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme...
The Delhi HC in its Judgement dated November 4, 20251, in writ petitions filed by Spice Jet Limited and LG Electronic India Private Limited challenging the 2008 and 2010 amendments to the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, upheld the validity of the amendments in relation to international workers. An overview of the Judgement is accessible here.

Footnote

1 Spice Jet v. Union of India, 2025 SCC OnLine Del 8271.

Originally published 30 January 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

