Summary Of The Latest Reforms In Labour Law Codes- Employer Employee Landscape

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I. Introduction and Scope:
While many countries modernised and merged their labour laws over the past few decades, India continued operating under an old and scattered framework of 29 Central labour Acts. Over time, these laws became rigid and difficult to navigate; therefore, the Government of India introduced four consolidated Labour Codes - The Code on Wages (2019), The Code on Social Security (2020), The Industrial Relations Code (2020) and The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020), replacing the earlier 29 laws.1 On 21st November 2025, the Government of India issued consolidated notifications making the four labour codes effective, bringing many core provisions of the Code into operational force across the country.
II. Overview of the Four New Labour Codes:
A. Code on Wages, 2019:
The Code on Wages was introduced in the Parliament in July 2019 to subsume four central enactments dealing with pay and related protections - The Payment of Wages Act, 1936, The Minimum Wages Act, 1948, The Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 and The Equal Remuneration Act, 1976. Its principal aims were to provide a single, consolidated legal framework on wages and bonus.2 The Code addresses two long-standing problems - the multiplicity of wage laws that produced uneven protection across sectors and the state notifications that allowed wide regional disparities. By proposing the Code, it aimed to reduce wage-poverty risks among low-paid workers, curb gender and other discriminatory pay practices, and make bonus and payment obligations more predictable for employers.
B. Industrial Relations Code, 2020:
The Industrial Relations Code consolidates and replaces principally The Trade Unions Act 1926, The Industrial Disputes Act 1947 and The Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946. Passed by Parliament in 2020 by notification, the code provides a highly visible substantive change in thresholds for prior government approval of layoffs, retrenchment and closure, raising the workforce size at which prior permission is required, which the Code frames as improving industrial flexibility. The purpose is to modernize industrial relations by clarifying union recognition rules, simplifying dispute resolution, and reducing adversarial litigation through stronger statutory conciliation and structured grievance mechanisms.3
C. Code on Social Security, 2020:
The Code on Social Security, 2020, modernises India’s social welfare system by replacing older, scattered laws like the ESI Act, EPF Act and Maternity Benefit Act, which were created separately over many decades. As the workforce changed with gig jobs, platform work, fixed-term roles and greater mobility, these fragmented laws became outdated and hard to administer. To address this, the government consolidated 9 central laws into one code that expands coverage, makes benefits more portable, and brings uniformity to PF, ESI, gratuity and maternity benefits. For the first time, platform and gig workers are also included in the social-security framework.4
D. Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code, 2020:
The OSHWC Code, 2020, brings together India’s earlier workplace-safety laws, like the Factories Act, Mines Act, Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act and Contract Labour Act, which had become fragmented and outdated as industries and new forms of work expanded. With safety standards varying widely across sectors, there was a clear need for one consolidated law that could simplify compliance, remove overlaps, protect vulnerable and migrant workers, and update health and safety norms. To achieve this, 13 central laws were merged into a single code that sets uniform rules on working hours, safety committees, women working at night, welfare facilities and licensing.5
Table: Key Changes Introduced in the New Codes6
|Name of the Code
|Laws Subsumed
|Key Changes Introduced
|Code on Wages, 2019
|
Four laws merged-
|
|Industrial Relations Code, 2020
|
Three laws merged-
|
|Code on Social Security, 2020
|
Nine laws merged-
|
|Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020
|
Thirteen laws merged-
|
III. Checklist for Compliance Under the Four New Labour Codes:7
|Labour Codes
|Key Compliance Requirements
|Code on Wages, 2019
|
|Industrial Relations Code, 2020
|
|Social Security Code, 2020
|
|OSHWC Code, 2020
|
|
Cross-Code Requirements-
IV. Recommendations to Corporations for Compliance :
|Code on Wages, 2019
|Industrial Relation Code, 2020
|Code on Social Security, 2020
|Occupational, Safety, Health, and Working Conditions, 2020
|Review the full salary structure, which includes basic, allowances, CTC, and bonus, to check compliance with the new wage definition.
|Review whether the organisation has recognised trade unions; if yes, map existing structures to the Code’s union-registration or other recognition norms.
|Audit of the existing workforce, permanent, contract, gig, and fixed-term and put them to worker or employee definitions under the Code.
|Conduct a workplace safety & health audit across all facilities of offices, factories, construction sites, etc. to identify gaps relative to OSH requirements.
|Update the corporation’s payroll system to reflect timely wage payments, proper deductions, and maintain digital records.
|Draft or update standing orders, employment rules, conduct, and dispute resolution consistent with the Code.
|Establish internal processes to manage portability, transfers, and social-security benefit claims, especially for gig, fixed-term, contract employees or workers.
|Update or prepare safety manuals, SOPs, emergency response plans, worker safety protocols, and shift-management policies, especially if women or vulnerable groups work night shifts.
|Issuance or update of the employment letters, appointment letters, offer letters, as the case maybe.
|Constitute or re-constitute grievance redressal mechanisms with a required representation of women where mandated.
|The organisation must also comply with the provisions related to wages, payroll, and proper documentation of the social security schemes.
|Ensure proper amenities and welfare facilities for water, toilets, first aid, cleanliness, ventilation, and rest zones are available.
|Ensure internal HR policies prohibit remuneration discrimination and comply with equal pay for equal work.
|Revise internal policies on retrenchment, layoff, termination, and ensure compliance with threshold, notice, consultation requirements, and documentation.
|For contract, migrant, labour; verification of contractor licensing compliance, maintain records, ensure contractor agreement terms as per the Code.
|Comply with the mandatory health checks, and maintenance of health records as required.
V. Impact of the New Labour Codes on Employees and Employers:
As the new labour codes move into full implementation, their real significance lies in how they reshape workplace practices and compliance on the ground.
|Impact on Employees8
|Impact on Employers9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VI. Enhancements and Drawbacks of the New Labour Codes:
A. Enhancements: 11
- Digital-First Compliance: Online registration, licensing, and record-keeping make compliance faster, more accurate, and more transparent.
- Unified Registration & Returns: A single registration system and one consolidated return replace multiple earlier filings.
- Integrated Licensing: One combined licence now covers several labour approvals, reducing administrative workload.
- Streamlined Governance: Overlapping committees and processes are removed, improving regulatory efficiency.
- Transparent Digital Inspections: System-driven, risk-based online inspections enhance fairness and accountability.
- Reduced Paperwork: Fewer documents, simplified forms, and standardised procedures lower compliance efforts.
- Standardised Definitions: Common definitions across all Codes reduce confusion and minimise disputes.
- Simplified Compliance Framework: Consolidation of numerous labour laws into four Codes ensures consistency and easier adherence.
- Alignment with Modern Work Practices: Regulations are updated to match current economic trends, technology adoption, and evolving work patterns.
- Enhanced Worker Protection: Safety, wages, social security, and health provisions are strengthened under a unified framework for all workers.
- Business-Friendly Environment: Simplified rules and reduced compliance costs promote investment and employment generation.
- Technology-Enabled Administration: Digital systems improve efficiency, transparency, and reliability in compliance and enforcement.
B. Drawbacks:
- Ambiguous Definitions: Key terms like “worker,” “wages,” and “gig worker” remain insufficiently defined, creating room for inconsistent interpretation.12
- Over-Delegation to Rules: Too many substantive provisions are left to government rule-making, risking diluted protections and inconsistent state-level standards.
- Weakened Job Security: Higher layoff thresholds and wider fixed-term employment provisions may reduce long-term employment stability.
- Stricter Strike Conditions: Mandatory 14-day notice, cooling-off periods, and high voting thresholds make collective action more difficult for unions.
- Gaps in Gig/Informal Worker Protection: Social Security Fund mechanisms lack clarity on benefit design, contribution levels, and enforcement for gig and platform workers.13
- Digital Exclusion Risks: Heavy reliance on online systems may disadvantage smaller establishments and informal-sector workers with limited digital access.
- Inspector–Facilitator Role Conflict: The dual role may weaken enforcement and reduce accountability.
- Unequal Bargaining Power: Fixed-term contracts and flexible hiring norms may accentuate power imbalances between employers and workers.
- Stakeholder Pushback: Employers and unions may resist changes to wage structures, documentation and compliance norms.
- Initial Interpretation Difficulties: HR teams may face short-term confusion when aligning contracts and salary components with new definitions.
- Complex Transition Phase: Shifting from numerous older laws to a unified code requires time, training and internal adjustments.
VII. Conclusion:
The introduction of the four labour codes marks the most important reforms in the country’s labour framework since Independence. By consolidating 29 separate laws into four comprehensive codes, the government has aimed to create a clearer, more efficient and future-ready system for both workers and employers. The Codes bring uniformity to wage structures, expand social-security protection to new categories of workers, modernise industrial-relations mechanisms, and strengthen safety and welfare standards across sectors. For employees, these reforms translate into broader social-security coverage, safer workplaces, more transparent employment terms, and easier access to benefits through digital systems. For employers, the Codes reduce fragmentation, simplify compliance, and offer greater operational flexibility, though they also introduce stricter responsibilities in areas such as safety, documentation, and social-security contributions.
As of now, 32 States and Union Territories have released their draft rules for the four new Labour Codes. However, a few regions are still behind in the process. West Bengal and Lakshadweep have not issued draft rules for any of the Codes so far. Delhi has only released its draft rules for the Code on Wages, 2019, while Tamil Nadu is yet to publish its draft rules under the Code on Social Security, 2020.14 Bihar is also among the states listed as having pre-published draft rules under the four Codes.15 Maharashtra has updated its labour laws, particularly related to the occupational safety and welfare provisions for manual workers.16 This uneven progress shows that although most states are moving forward with the implementation of the new labour framework, they still have important steps to complete before the Codes can be fully operational.
Overall, the new Labour Codes aim to balance worker welfare with ease of doing business. Their real impact will depend on effective implementation, steady adaptation by industries, and continuous monitoring to ensure that the reforms truly support a more productive, protected, and equitable workforce.
Footnotes
1. BDO India, “Implementation of Labour Codes: Key Provisions Notified Effective 21 November 2025”, https://www.bdo.in/en-gb/insights/alerts-updates/alert-implementation-of-labour-codes-key-provisions-notified-effective-21-november-2025.
2. Code of Wages, 2019, https://labour.gov.in/sites/default/files/the_code_on_wages_as_introduced.pdf.
3. Industrial Relations Code, 2020, https://labour.gov.in/sites/default/files/ir_gazette_of_india_0.pdf
4. Code on Social Security, 2020, https://labour.gov.in/sites/default/files/ss_code_as_introduced_in_lok_sabha.pdf
5. Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code, 2020, https://dgfasli.gov.in/public/Admin/Cms/AllPdf/OSH_Gazette.pdf
6. CHRMP Blog, Indrani Nath, “Comparative Analysis Between Labour Codes and Labour Laws”, https://www.chrmp.com/comparative-analysis-between-labour-codes-and-labour-laws/
7. How to Prepare for India's New Labor Laws, https://www.shrm.org/in/topics-tools/news/how-to-prepare-indias-new-labor-laws
8. Four Labour Codes come into force: Who benefits, what changes, and what workers must know https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/policy/four-labour-codes-come-into-force-who-benefits-what-changes-and-what-workers-must-know/articleshow/125484448.cms?from=mdr.
9. Implementation of new Labour Codes to raise employers' costs but simplify compliance, https://www.newindianexpress.com/business/2025/Nov/21/implementation-of-new-labour-codes-to-raise-employers-costs-but-simplify-compliance.
10. People Matters, New labour codes and impact on compensation structures, https://www.peoplematters.in/article/other-employee-benefits/new-labour-codes-changes-challenges-and-impact-for-employees-and-employers-34517
11. India’s Labour Reforms: Simplification, Security, and Sustainable Growth, https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=2192524.
12. Merits and demerits of the four ‘Labour Codes’ in the context of labour market reforms in India, https://pwonlyias.com/pyq/discuss-the-merits-and-demerits-of-the-four-labour-codes-in-the-context-of-labour-market-reforms-in-india-what-has-been-the-progress-so-far-in-this-regard/
13. India’s New Labour Codes: The Pros and Cons, November 23, 2025, https://thenorthlines.com/indias-new-labour-codes-the-pros-and-cons/
14. Implementation of Code, https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2147926®=3&lang=2
15. https://www.newsclick.in/parliament-Up-31-states-pre-published-1-4%20Draft-labour-code-rules-govt
16. L. C. BILL No. III OF 2025, Amendment to the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act, 1969, Chrome extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://prsindia.org/files/bills_acts/bills_states/maharashtra/2025/LCBill3of2025MH.pdf
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