Post-Employment Non-Compete Clauses: The “Reasonableness” Standard

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Introduction

In the competitive economy, businesses generally go to great lengths to protect their intellectual property, clients and specialised internal processes. ‘Non-compete clause’ is the most common tool for this purpose. It is a contractual agreement that prohibits an employee from working for a competitor after leaving their current job. However, in India, these clauses face a unique obstacle, i.e., Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872. The Act expressly states that any agreement in restraint of a lawful profession, trade or business is “to that extent void”. Though other countries permit lawful restrictions if they are deemed ‘reasonable’, India sees them as a violation of a person’s fundamental right to earn a livelihood.

The Judicial Divide: During vs. After Employment

An important difference in Indian employment law is the time of the non-compete restriction. The court has traditionally taken a very lenient view of these restrictions while the employee is still within the employment. During this subsistence of employment, a non-compete clause is not viewed as a restraint to trade, but a way to make sure that the employee is dedicated towards his service and the furtherance of trade.

The situation transitions drastically once the employment contract ends. At this stage, the person is no longer an internal asset but a free professional in the market. The Indian judiciary has constantly held that any attempt to restrict a former employee’s choice of workplace subsequent to their leaving the company is a clear violation of Section 27. This applies even if the employee resigns on his own will or receives a good termination pay. The law does not allow a person to give away their future right to work even through a contract.

Redefining the “Reasonableness” Standard in India

In US or the UK, the “Reasonableness Test” is the golden standard. The test asks three important questions, i.e., Is the restriction important to protect a business interest? Is it limited in time and area? Is it harmless to the public? If the answer is “yes” to all, the clause could be enforced.

However, in India, this “reasonableness” is not a justification for Section 27. The Hon’ble Supreme Court in Superintendence Company Of India (P) vs Sh. Krishan Murgai (1980 AIR 1717), has clarified that if a clause works as a post-employment restraint, it is void, irrespective of whether it is operative for six months or six years, or whether it covers a single city or the entire country. This “reasonableness” standard in India is used to make sure that during employment the restrictions are not illegal. It acts as a shield for the employee’s right to work under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, making sure that standard contracts do not result in professional enslavement.

Case Laws

The present legal position has been built through years of landmark judgments. These cases show the judiciary’s constant denial to permit employers to lock talent out of the market.

Niranjan Shankar Golikari vs. Century Spinning & Mfg. Co. Ltd. (1967 AIR 1098) : This judgment continues to be the base for the “during vs. after” difference. The Hon’ble Supreme Court observed that a negative covenant prohibiting an employee from joining a competitor during the contract period is valid, as it protects the business interests of the company.

This judgment continues to be the base for the “during vs. after” difference. The Hon’ble Supreme Court observed that a negative covenant prohibiting an employee from joining a competitor during the contract period is valid, as it protects the business interests of the company. Superintendence Company of India (P) Ltd. vs. Krishan Murgai (1980 AIR 1717): The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, in this case, dealt with a clause that prevented an employee from joining a competitor for two years after his termination. The Court held that this restraint is void, highlighting that Section 27 does not recognize the concept of “reasonable” post-employment restraints.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, in this case, dealt with a clause that prevented an employee from joining a competitor for two years after his termination. The Court held that this restraint is void, highlighting that Section 27 does not recognize the concept of “reasonable” post-employment restraints. Percept D’Mark (India) Pvt. Ltd. vs. Zaheer Khan (AIR 2006 SC 3426) : The Hon’ble Supreme Court struck down the ‘right of first refusal’ clause that extended beyond the contract term. The Court observed that even an opportunity to match a competitor’s offer could work as a restraint of trade if it obstructed the professional’s ability to move freely in the market.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court struck down the ‘right of first refusal’ clause that extended beyond the contract term. The Court observed that even an opportunity to match a competitor’s offer could work as a restraint of trade if it obstructed the professional’s ability to move freely in the market. Varun Tyagi vs. Daffodil Software Private Limited (FAO 167/2025): The Hon’ble High Court of Delhi reiterated and reaffirmed that post-termination restrictions are void until they aim at protecting confidential information. The Court further held that an employee should not be forced into a situation where they have to either work for their previous employer or sit idle.

Alternative Protections: Confidentiality and Garden Leave

Since a blanket ban post-employment if illegal, smart employers have turned to other strategies that the courts are more inclined to accept. While an employer cannot stop an employee from working, they can prevent them from taking the company’s source code, client lists or internal documents with them. Courts are much more sensitive to protecting data than the competition. Garden leaves are situations where employees are separated during their notice period. They are still employees but are asked to be away from the office. Since they are still under the contract, the non-compete continues to be enforceable for the duration of this leave. This cools off the employee’s sensitive knowledge before they join a competitor.

Conclusion

The “Reasonableness” standard in India is a contradiction. It exists to prevent exploitation during employment, but cannot be used to justify the restrictions after employment. The Indian legal system makes it clear that while businesses deserve protection for their trade secrets, the protection cannot overlook the human professional freedom. For employers, the path ahead is not through inflexible non-compete clauses, but through complex confidentiality frameworks and effective notice period management. For employees, the law gives a safety net that makes sure that their skills and expertise stay with them and not their previous employer. At the end, the aim is to create a balanced ecosystem where talent flows freely, encouraging innovation and growth across the entire economy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.