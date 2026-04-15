Contracts, Handbooks And Standing Orders: What Governs The Employment Relationships And Disputes?

Overview

This article examines how Indian courts resolve conflicts between different employment documents, including appointment letters, employee handbooks, service rules, statutory frameworks and standing orders. In practice, these instruments often operate together but are not always aligned, giving rise to disputes over which terms should prevail.

Rather than applying a fixed rule, courts adopt an issue-specific approach. Statutory provisions and standing orders operate as the overriding framework, while appointment letters typically govern core contractual terms such as role, remuneration and notice. Employee handbooks and internal policies, in turn, regulate procedural and operational aspects, particularly where they are incorporated into the employment relationship.

This article outlines the functional hierarchy between these instruments and identifies the key factors that influence how inconsistencies are resolved in employment disputes.

1. Introduction and Indian Legal Context:

In India, the employment relationship is governed through a combination of statutory provisions and employer-designed frameworks, allowing flexibility across sectors. As a result, organisations structure employment through multiple documents, including appointment letters, employment contracts, employee handbooks, service rules and, where applicable, standing orders.

These documents serve different but complementary roles. Appointment letters and employment contracts define individual terms such as role, remuneration, place of work and exit conditions. In contrast, employee handbooks, HR policies and codes of conduct establish organisation-wide standards governing day-to-day conduct and processes. In certain establishments, statutory standing orders under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 prescribe binding service conditions relating to classification, misconduct, disciplinary processes and termination. Alongside these, employers frame internal policies to ensure consistency in implementation.

This layered framework can result in differences in language, scope and application across documents. It therefore gives rise to a central question in Indian employment law: where there is an inconsistency between the two sets of documents, employment contracts and the employee handbook/policy framework sources governing service conditions, how is the hierarchy to be determined? The answer directly impacts the validity and enforceability of disciplinary processes, termination clauses, notice periods, grounds of misconduct, transfers and other service conditions, and frequently becomes determinative in employment disputes before labour authorities and courts.

2. Legal Characterisation of Appointment Letters, Handbooks and Standing Orders:

2.1. Appointment Letters as Contracts of Employment

Appointment letters generally set out the foundational conditions of service including the following core terms for the employee:

Designation, Remuneration and benefits, Place of work and transferability, Probation, Notice periods and termination rights, Working hours, Confidentiality

In the event of any disputes, courts routinely examine the appointment letter as the starting point to ascertain the agreed terms between the Parties (employer and employee), particularly in cases involving termination, transfers and service conditions.

Courts have also enforced specific contractual clauses contained in appointment letters, particularly where such clauses are clear and not contrary to statute or binding standing orders.

For instance, in M/s Dolphin Agencies Pvt. Ltd. v. State of West Bengal1 ("Dolphin Agencies"), the court upheld the employer's right to transfer the employee in terms of the transfer clause contained in the appointment letter, observing that transferability formed part of the contractual conditions of service agreed between the parties.

Appointment letters also often incorporate the employer's internal policies or service rules by reference. Where such incorporation is express, courts have treated these policies as forming part of the contractual framework. In such cases, employees cannot rely solely on the appointment letter while disregarding the broader set of rules governing service conditions, particularly in relation to disciplinary procedures, misconduct and exit processes.

2.2. Employee Handbooks and Service Rules as Employer-Made Instruments

Employee handbooks, HR manuals and service rules set out organisation-wide standards on matters such as working hours, leave, conduct, disciplinary processes and exit procedures. These documents are typically framed unilaterally by employers and operate as the primary mechanism for regulating day-to-day functioning and compliance within the organisation.

In practice, disputes often arise when employees seek to rely on specific procedures contained in handbooks, such as resignation workflows or grievance mechanisms, while employers contend that such documents are merely internal guidelines with limited contractual force. Indian courts have nevertheless treated employee handbooks and service rules as relevant and operative where they are expressly incorporated into the employment contract or relied upon by the parties in practice.

For instance, in Reliance Integrated Services Pvt. Ltd. v. Satyananda Mohanty ("Reliance Integrated Services"), the Bombay High Court examined the employer's handbook and the e-separation process prescribed therein while assessing the validity of the employee's resignation. Although the appointment letter governed the notice period, the Court

treated the handbook as relevant in understanding the process followed by the parties, rather than disregarding it altogether.

2.3. Statutory Standing Orders as Quasi-Legislative Service Conditions

In industrial establishments governed by the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 (which has subsumed the erstwhile Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946), certified or model standing orders operate as statutory service conditions for "workers," a defined category of employees who are afforded enhanced statutory protection. These standing orders regulate key aspects of service, including classification, attendance, leave, misconduct, disciplinary procedures and termination.

Unlike appointment letters, handbooks or service rules, which derive their force from contract, standing orders derive statutory force and prevail over inconsistent private arrangements. Accordingly, even well-drafted employment contracts or internal policies cannot dilute or contradict binding standing orders on matters they regulate, particularly in relation to misconduct, disciplinary procedures and termination safeguards.

3. Doctrinal Hierarchy in Indian Law: Statute, Standing Orders, Appointment Letters and Handbooks

3.1. Supremacy of Statute and Non-Negotiable Protections

All employment documentation, whether appointment letters, employment contracts or internal policies, remains subordinate to mandatory labour laws. Statutory provisions under the Code on Wages, 2019 ("Wage Code"), the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 ("IR Code"), the Code on Social Security, 2020 (SS Code) and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 ("OSH Code") operate as a non-negotiable floor, and parties cannot contract out of minimum protections prescribed under these laws.

Accordingly, any contractual term or policy provision that dilutes or is inconsistent with statutory entitlements is void to the extent of such inconsistency and is unenforceable.

3.2. Priority of Certified/Model Standing Orders over Inconsistent Contracts

Where certified or model standing orders apply, they prevail over inconsistent provisions in appointment letters, employment contracts and internal policies. These standing orders, having statutory force, regulate key aspects of service conditions and cannot be overridden by private arrangements.

In practice, while handbooks and service rules may mirror standing orders, any divergence is resolved in favour of the standing orders. Employers, therefore, cannot rely on internal policies to bypass disciplinary safeguards or termination procedures mandated under the statutory framework.

In Rasiklal Vaghajibhai Patel v. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation,2 the Supreme Court reaffirmed that conditions of service inconsistent with certified standing orders cannot prevail. This principle applies equally to individual employment contracts, which cannot override the statutory scheme governing service conditions.

3.3. Appointment Letters versus Non-Statutory Handbooks/Service Rules:

In contexts where certified standing orders do not apply (for example, managerial employees or establishments below statutory thresholds), a practical hierarchy emerges:

Appointment letter / individual employment contract. Incorporated handbooks, internal policies and service rules. Purely internal, non-contractual guidelines.

This hierarchy also depends on the nature of the term in question. Courts have generally prioritised appointment letters in relation to core contractual terms such as notice periods, transferability and other essential conditions of service, while treating handbooks and policies as relevant in governing procedural and operational aspects.

This distinction is reflected in judicial decisions. In Reliance Integrated Services, the handbook-prescribed e-separation process was considered relevant in assessing the resignation process and ultimately informed the legal outcome. In contrast, in Dolphin Agencies, the Calcutta High Court enforced the express transfer clause in the appointment letter as determinative of the employee's obligation, notwithstanding contrary expectations based on internal practices.

4. Incorporation, Variation and Conflict: Contract Law Principles Applied by Indian Courts

4.1. Incorporation by Reference

Where an employment contract expressly refers to internal policies or service rules, courts have treated such documents as incorporated into the contractual framework. This is further strengthened by Indian corporate practice, where employees routinely acknowledge such policies through portals, declarations or onboarding documentation, evidencing acceptance of the governing framework, as seen in Reliance Integrated Services.

4.2. Unilateral Policy Changes and Dynamic Incorporation

While employers may update internal policies from time to time, unilateral modifications cannot alter core contractual terms such as remuneration, designation or tenure. Such changes raise contract law concerns, particularly where they affect vested rights without clear consent. For instance, clauses that permit deemed modification of employment terms upon lapse of time or without express notice may be subject to challenge if they operate to alter fundamental conditions of service. Similarly, statutory concepts such as "continuous service" are defined by law, and cannot be modified or diluted through internal policies or unilateral contractual revisions.

Courts have therefore drawn a distinction between procedural or ancillary policies, which may be updated dynamically, and core contractual conditions, which require mutual agreement and cannot be unilaterally modified.

4.3. Resolving Inconsistencies: Specific vs General Terms

In resolving inconsistencies, courts generally prefer specific, clearly drafted contractual terms over broad or generic policy statements. Core conditions such as notice periods or transferability are therefore governed primarily by the appointment letter. However, where policies prescribe detailed procedures that are incorporated and relied upon in practice, courts may hold employers to those procedures when assessing the legality of their actions.

5. Judicial Treatment of Conflicts in Key Substantive Areas

5.1. Resignation, Termination and Notice

Conflicts between appointment letters and employee handbooks frequently arise in disputes relating to resignation, notice periods and termination processes. The decision in Reliance Integrated Services illustrates how courts navigate this interface.

In Reliance Integrated Services, the appointment letter stipulated a three-month notice period for resignation. The employee, however, relied on the "E-Separation" procedure contained in the employer's Employee Handbook to argue that his resignation had not been validly accepted, and that the employer was bound by the internal process prescribed therein. The Court examined the handbook framework and the e-portal workflow, along with the employee's conduct, surrounding correspondence and the absence of formal acceptance of resignation, in determining whether the employment relationship had in fact come to an end.

The Court adopted a nuanced approach to the effectiveness of resignation and the relief of reinstatement, rather than mechanically privileging either the appointment letter or the handbook. This reflects a broader judicial tendency in such disputes: while notice obligations are typically anchored in the appointment letter, employee handbooks and HR policies are treated as relevant in understanding the process through which resignation is effected.

5.2. Transfers, Role Changes and Place of Work

In matters of transferability and place of work, courts have generally shown a clear preference for enforcing express contractual terms contained in appointment letters. As seen in Dolphin Agencies, where the appointment letter expressly provides for transferability, such clauses are treated as determinative, and employees may be held "duty bound" to comply with transfer directions issued in accordance with the contract.

This approach underscores that where the appointment letter clearly stipulates mobility, such provisions are treated as defining the place of work. General policy statements or informal expectations cannot override an express contractual clause, particularly where it relates to a core condition of employment.

5.3. Disciplinary Rules, Misconduct and Procedures

In the area of employment, the definition of misconduct and the applicable disciplinary framework are primarily governed by certified standing orders or statutory service rules. Employee handbooks and HR policies typically replicate or elaborate upon these norms, functioning as an operational layer that structures how such rules are implemented in practice.

In this context, internal policies and service rules are often examined alongside the employment contract to assess whether an employee's conduct amounts to a breach. This is particularly relevant in matters involving confidentiality obligations and postemployment restraints, where courts evaluate the combined contractual and policy framework to determine enforceability and the grant of injunctive relief.3

POSH: POSH-related obligations introduce an additional dimension. While POSH policies are typically embedded in HR manuals and employee handbooks, their enforceability does not merely flow from contract, but from statutory mandate under the POSH Act, 2013. Courts and tribunals expect employers to strictly follow POSH procedures and legal requirements. Failure to adhere to prescribed POSH procedures, even in minor respects, may vitiate the disciplinary process and expose the employer to adverse findings. In this sense, POSH policies occupy a dual character: they function as service rules incorporated into the employment framework, while simultaneously deriving overriding force from statute.

5.4. Ancillary Terms: Conduct, Discipline and Compliance

Where appointment letters do not set out detailed operational or behavioural standards, employee handbooks and internal conduct rules play an important role in defining dayto-day expectations relating to conduct, discipline and workplace compliance. These instruments typically supplement the employment contract by setting out detailed behavioural norms and procedural standards. Courts may consider such internal rules as part of the disciplinary framework, particularly where they are invoked by the employer and accepted or followed by the employee, and require that misconduct rules be clearly defined and consistently applied.

At the same time, these instruments operate within the broader statutory and contractual framework. The focus remains on the applicable service rules or standing orders governing misconduct and disciplinary action. Accordingly, while employee handbooks and internal policies may inform the assessment of conduct, they do not independently override statutory or formally established service conditions.

6. Determining Which Document Prevails: Key Factors Courts Consider

In determining whether an appointment letter or an employee handbook/service rules should prevail in case of inconsistency, courts and tribunals typically consider the following factors:

Statutory or Standing Order Coverage: Where a statute or certified standing order directly governs the subject matter (such as misconduct, disciplinary procedure or termination of workers), it prevails over both contractual terms and internal policies. Contractual Incorporation: Whether the appointment letter expressly subjects the employee to service rules or the employee handbook, and whether such documents are produced and proved in evidence. Nature of the Term: Core contractual terms, such as remuneration, designation, place of work and tenure, are typically traced to and governed by the appointment letter, whereas procedural and ancillary matters, such as exit processes, misconduct procedures and clearance formalities, are more often sourced in policies and manuals. Employee Awareness and Assent: Whether the handbook or service rules were communicated to the employee, made accessible (for instance, through HR portals), and acknowledged or acted upon in practice. Consistency and Application in Practice: Whether the policies have been consistently applied by the employer and followed by employees, indicating their operational relevance. Timing and Manner of Policy Introduction: Whether the policies were introduced or amended after issuance of the appointment letter, and if so, whether such changes were properly notified or unilaterally imposed. Specific vs General Terms: Specific and clearly drafted contractual provisions are generally preferred over broad or generic policy statements in case of inconsistency. Interpretation in Case of Ambiguity: In cases of ambiguity, service conditions may be interpreted in favour of employees, particularly workers, subject to express statutory and contractual language.

7. Functional Hierarchy of Employment Documents

In light of the above, a functional hierarchy can be derived to guide the drafting and interpretation of employment documentation:

Statutory Framework and Standing Orders: Mandatory labour statutes and, where applicable, certified or model standing orders form the apex of the framework and override all other employment instruments on matters they regulate.

Statutorily Mandated Policies: Certain internal policies, such as POSH policies, derive enforceability directly from statute. Despite being embedded within organisational frameworks, they operate with overriding force on matters covered by law. Appointment Letters and Employment Contracts: These govern core terms of employment, including role, remuneration, place of work, notice periods and transferability, and are typically treated as the primary source for determining substantive rights and obligations. Incorporated Handbooks and Service Rules: Employee handbooks and service rules operate as a supplementary layer, prescribing detailed procedures and standards of conduct. Their enforceability depends on contractual incorporation and consistent application in practice, as seen earlier in Reliance Integrated Services. Non-Contractual Internal Guidelines: Purely internal guidelines occupy the lowest level, guiding organisational practices where the law and contract are silent, but carrying limited independent enforceability unless incorporated or consistently followed.

Importantly, the question of "which prevails" is issue-specific rather than absolute. Courts tend to prioritise appointment letters in relation to core contractual rights and obligations, subject to statute and standing orders. In contrast, for procedural and conduct-related matters, such as resignation workflows, safety rules and disciplinary processes, courts often rely on handbooks and service rules, particularly where these are incorporated and evidenced in practice. Where certified standing orders apply, they override both contractual terms and internal policies on matters they regulate.

8. Conclusion

In the Indian context, there is no single rule that determines which employment document prevails in the event of inconsistency. The outcome depends on the nature of the term in dispute, the applicable statutory framework and the manner in which the documents operate together.

Courts adopt an issue-specific approach. Statutory provisions and standing orders form the overriding framework. Appointment letters typically govern core contractual terms, while employee handbooks and service rules regulate procedural and conduct-related aspects, particularly where they are incorporated and consistently applied.

Ultimately, employment documents are interpreted as a composite framework. This underscores the need for internal consistency, clear incorporation of policies and alignment with statutory requirements.

Footnotes

1. WPA 33547 of 2013 (CALHC).

2. (1985) 2 SCC 35.

3. American Express Bank Ltd. Vs. Priya Puri. MANU/DE/2106/2006.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.