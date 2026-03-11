Workmen Compensation Claims

Introduction

The Workmen's Compensation Act, 1923 ("Act") provides a fast, affordable way for employees to get compensation if they are injured or develop work-related illnesses. Unlike common law, which often requires workers to prove their employer's fault through long and costly legal battles, this law is based on no-fault liability. That means workers are entitled to compensation automatically if they have a workplace accident, regardless of who caused it.

The Act applies when an accident happens "arising out of and in the course of employment." This means the accident must be directly related to the work and occur while the employee is doing their job or related tasks. By holding the employer responsible for workplace accident costs instead of the worker, the Act achieves two key goals. It protects workmen's families from sudden financial hardship if the main earner is injured or dies, and it encourages employers to keep workplaces safe to prevent accidents.

Compensation Claims

Claiming compensation under the Act follows a clear legal process that helps accident victims get financial support quickly, without the delays of a regular civil lawsuit. Section 10 of the Act says the claims process begins with a required step, i.e., giving notice to the employer about the incident as soon as possible. This notice is more than a formality, it must clearly describe the injury and how the accident happened.

After giving notice, the injured person must file a formal compensation claim with the Commissioner for Workmen's Compensation. The law requires this within two years of the accident or, in case of death, within two years of that date. However, since the Act aims to help workers, the Commissioner can accept late claims if there is a good reason.

In the case of Bupa Singh vs. Bishember Singh [AIR 1968 J&K 91], a worker seriously injured at work missed the two-year deadline to file a claim. The delay was mainly because the employer misled him by promising permanent employment with higher pay to stop him from taking legal action, then fired him after the deadline. The High Court ruled that "sufficient cause" under Section 10 should be interpreted broadly to support the law's social welfare goals. The court also said that if a claimant shows a sufficient cause for missing the first two years, any later delays don't matter.

Immediate liability is an important part of The Act, making sure that the injured workers are not left without financial support during recovery. The employer's duty to compensate starts the moment a personal injury happens from a work-related accident, not when a court decides or a claim is settled.

To enforce this, the Act sets strict rules against delay. Section 4A says compensation must be paid as soon as it is due. If the employer does not pay within one month after the due date, they must pay simple interest at 6% per year on the overdue amount. The Act also distinguishes between a simple delay and an unjustified one. If the Commissioner finds no valid reason for the delay in payment, they can impose a heavy penalty, up to 50% of the original compensation amount.

The Supreme Court's landmark judgment in Pratap Narain Singh Deo v. Srinivas Sabata, AIR 1976 SC 222, is a key case that confirms an employer's immediate liability. It involved a carpenter who lost his left arm in a work accident, making him permanently unable to do his job. The employer argued that compensation was only due after the Commissioner decided the case. The Supreme Court rejected this, ruling that the employer's liability starts the moment the injury happens. The employer must pay compensation right away, without waiting for a formal claim or a Commissioner's order.

If the employer disputes the claim, by denying the employer-employee relationship, questioning whether the injury happened at work, or challenging the compensation amount, the case goes to the Commissioner for Workmen's Compensation under Section 19. The Commissioner acts like a judge with exclusive power to decide who must pay compensation. To make a fair decision, the Commissioner collects evidence from both sides and can require witnesses to attend and documents to be produced. Under Section 11, the Commissioner may ask the injured worker to have a medical exam by a qualified doctor. This medical report helps the Commissioner decide the percentage of disability.

In Kamal Dev Prasad v. Mahesh Forge, [2025 SCC OnLine SC 978], a worker suffered serious injuries that affected his ability to do his manual job. The main legal question was whether compensation should be based only on the physical disability percentage in the medical certificate or on the actual loss of earning capacity. The Supreme Court said The Act is social welfare legislation and should be interpreted in favour of the employee. The Court ruled that functional disability is the real measure for compensation

The appeal process under The Act is deliberately limited to protect vulnerable workers from endless legal battles. While Section 30 allows judicial review, it restricts the reasons for appeal. The High Court will only hear appeals on important legal questions. This means it will not reconsider appeals just because an employer or employee disagrees with the Commissioner's factual findings or how evidence was weighed.

Another important safeguard is the Doctrine of Election, which stops double recovery. In many industries, especially transportation, an accident might be covered by both the Workmen's Compensation Act and the Motor Vehicles Act. But the law says a claimant must choose one or the other. Once they pick one, they cannot seek compensation under the other for the same accident.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Workmen's Compensation Act, 1923 marks a move away from traditional legal battles toward a more worker-focused system. It simplifies the claims process and focuses on the worker's real economic needs than just clinical data. It balances power between workers and employers, making sure workplace accidents don't cause lasting financial hardship. As work changes with modern industry, the key principles of this Act, such as like immediate liability, assessing functional disability, and the Commissioner's final say on facts, are more important than ever. These rules make sure the law protects workers, offering not just legal help but a promise of dignity and security during tough times. In the end, this process strengthens the social contract, showing that worker welfare is essential to industrial progress.

Co- Author: Pragati Garg, Intern

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.