Wisdom And Wit - Ft. Hon'ble Justice Pratibha Singh (Video)

Celebrating Women's Day with wisdom and wit! 🌸✨

Our founder, Ms. Kritika Krishnamurthy, had the privilege of meeting and interviewing Justice Pratibha Singh at VidhiUtsav. The conversation took a humorous turn when the topic of work-life balance came up—because, let's be honest, does it really exist? 😆 A memorable exchange with an inspiring leader!

