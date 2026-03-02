Wisdom And Wit - Ft. Hon'ble Justice Pratibha Singh (Video)

This author's articles from AK & Partners are most popular:
- in India
AK & Partners are most popular:
- within Employment and HR, Intellectual Property and Insurance topic(s)
- with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries
Celebrating Women's Day with wisdom and wit! 🌸✨
Our founder, Ms. Kritika Krishnamurthy, had the privilege of meeting and interviewing Justice Pratibha Singh at VidhiUtsav. The conversation took a humorous turn when the topic of work-life balance came up—because, let's be honest, does it really exist? 😆 A memorable exchange with an inspiring leader!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.