Social Security Agreement (SSA) Between India And The UK - End Of Double Payments For Employees On Temporary Overseas Assignments

On 10 February 2026, India and the UK signed a Social Security Agreement (SSA), which avoids double social security contributions for employees temporarily working on short-term assignments in each other's countries, thereby facilitating the cross-border movement of professionals.

Key features

The agreement allows employees on assignments of up to 36 months to continue contributing only to their home country's social security system.

Employees can obtain a Certificate of Coverage (CoC) through the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation to certify exemption from host-country contributions.

This will provide support for short-term overseas assignments in sectors such as IT, finance, consulting, and engineering, which will ultimately reduce cost on firms in sending skilled professionals abroad.

This is a reciprocal arrangement, which means it applies equally to Indian employees in the UK and UK employees in India

This agreement forms an integral part of the commitments made under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed in July 2025

Implementation

The Social Security Agreement entered between India and the UK is not in force currently. The agreement forms part of India's trade deal with the UK made under Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed in July 2025 and is expected for implementation during the first half of 2026 calendar year. The signed agreement will be hosted on the website of Ministry of External Affairs and EPFO for information so that the stakeholders can secure Certificates of Coverage (CoC).

Our Comments

Double social security contributions by employees in their home country and in the country where they are temporarily deputed have been a long-standing concern for Indian business. The government has mentioned that with this SSA is now expected to benefit around 75,000 employees and more than 900+ companies, resulting in the savings of more than INR 40 billion.



The agreement will enhance India-UK partnerships in the service sector, leveraging high skills and labour mobility. It will also deepen economic engagement and strengthen bilateral trade and investment flows between India and the UK.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.