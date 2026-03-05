Kerala Introduces Right To Disconnect Bill

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

The Government of Kerala has proposed the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 (Bill), seeking to grant private-sector employees a statutory right to disengage from work-related communications outside standard working hours. Positioned as a measure to support employee wellbeing in an increasingly digital work environment, the Bill marks a notable shift in how after-hours work expectations are regulated.

Key Provisions

Under the Bill, the right to disconnect is defined as the right of an employee to refuse to respond to, or continue with, any work-related notifications or communications transmitted through electronic systems such as phone, email, short messaging service, video conferencing and any similar such systems, unless they have agreed otherwise. Employees who exercise this right are protected from disciplinary consequences such as dismissal, demotion or loss of benefits.

The Bill also calls for the creation of a Private Sector Employment Grievance Redressal Committee (Committee) in each district, comprising the Regional Joint Labour Commissioner and district labour officials. In addition to overseeing compliance, issuing guidance on appropriate compensation for work performed beyond contractual hours and investigating complaints of alleged violations or non-compliance, the Committee is also empowered to review cost-cutting measures such as large-scale retrenchments, assess the use of monitoring tools such as CCTV or biometric tracking that may unduly restrict employee movement, and promote measures aimed at reducing workplace stress and supporting employee autonomy and wellbeing.

If the Committee determines that an establishment has violated the provisions of the Bill, it may prepare a report documenting the non-compliance and submit it to the State Government. Based on the Committee's findings, the State Government may impose disciplinary measures on the employer, taking into account the severity of the breach.

Key Takeaways

The Bill represents a significant development in the regulation of private sector employment in Kerala. While its goal of preventing work encroachment into personal time is clear, its operational success will depend on additional rules that clarify procedures for complaint handling, adjudication timelines and available avenues for appeal. By advancing a statutory right to disconnect, Kerala could set a precedent that influences other states and encourages a wider shift toward prioritising employee welfare and psychological well-being at a systemic level across India.

Employers may need to reassess communication norms and review employment contracts that currently require availability outside standard hours. As the Bill allows after-hours contact where such agreement exists, common contractual provisions may limit the practical effect of the statutory right unless future rules impose clear boundaries or safeguards. Certain sectors, such as healthcare, journalism, IT support and emergency services, may also require specific exemptions due to the nature of their operations.

