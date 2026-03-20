Decoding Key Queries Under India's New Labour Codes: Practical Clarifications For Employers

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India's labour law reforms, consolidated into four Labour Codes, have significantly restructured the regulatory framework governing wages, social security, industrial relations, and workplace conditions. While the objective has been to simplify and rationalise the existing regime, the transition has given rise to several interpretational and compliance-related queries for employers.

Based on the latest official clarifications issued as on March 2026, this article attempts to address some of the key concerns and provides practical guidance for businesses navigating the new framework.

Understanding "Wages": The Core of Compliance

The definition and computation of "wages" under the Code on Wages, 2019 has been one of the most debated aspects of the new labour regime, particularly in the context of the 50% wage rule. It has now been clarified that overtime payments will form part of wage calculations. Further, statutory employer contributions such as provident fund and pension contributions are to be considered while computing the 50% threshold. However, gratuity, ESI, and other retirement benefits are specifically excluded.

A significant implication arises where excluded components exceed 50% of total remuneration. In such cases, the excess amount is required to be added back to wages, thereby directly impacting salary structuring. It is also important to note that annual performance-based incentives do not form part of "wages", which indicates that variable pay structures may not influence statutory benefit computations.

Component Included in Wages? Remarks Basic Pay Yes Core component Dearness Allowance Yes Included Overtime Allowance Yes Included in 50% rule Employer PF Contribution Yes (for threshold) Statutory inclusion Statutory Bonus Yes Included Gratuity No Specifically excluded ESI Contribution No Excluded Retirement Benefits No Excluded Annual Incentives No Not part of wages

Minimum Wages vs Contractual Wages: Clearing the Distinction

The Labour Codes draw a clear distinction between minimum wages and wages. Minimum wages refer to the statutory floor prescribed by the appropriate government, below which no employee can be paid. On the other hand, wages are the compensation agreed upon between the employer and employee under the terms of employment.

From a compliance perspective, employers must ensure that contractual arrangements do not result in payments below the notified minimum wages. Any deviation would be in violation of statutory provisions, irrespective of mutual agreement.

Parameter Minimum Wages Wages Nature Statutory Contractual Fixed By Government Employer–Employee Agreement Legal Requirement Cannot be below this Flexible (subject to minimum wage)

Overtime and Coverage: Beyond Blue-Collar Workforce

The scope of overtime under the Labour Codes is no longer confined to traditional worker categories. Employees whose minimum rates of wages are notified are also entitled to overtime benefits, subject to classification and wage thresholds.

Further, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code prescribes that overtime becomes payable where an employee works beyond eight hours in a day or forty-eight hours in a week. In such cases, wages are required to be paid at twice the normal rate. This expansion of coverage necessitates a re-evaluation of existing HR policies, particularly in relation to supervisory and managerial roles.

Aspect Position Under Codes Eligibility Employees whose wages are notified Coverage Includes certain non-worker categories Threshold > 8 hours/day or 48 hours/week Rate 2x normal wages

Gratuity: A Shift in Applicability and Computation

With effect from 21 November 2025, the revised definition of wages under the Labour Codes has become applicable for gratuity calculations. Gratuity is to be computed based on the last drawn wages at the time of separation, including resignation, retirement, or death.

Only those components specifically recognised under the Code on Social Security, 2020 are to be considered for computation. A notable development is the inclusion of fixed-term employees within the gratuity framework. Such employees become eligible for gratuity upon completion of one year of service under the contract. This represents a departure from the earlier requirement of five years of continuous service under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

Parameter Position Effective Date 21 November 2025 Basis of Calculation Last drawn wages Applicability As per revised wage definition Fixed-Term Employees Eligible after 1 year Components Included Only those specified under Code

Fixed-Term Employment: Limited but Defined Scope

The Labour Codes clarify that fixed-term employment applies strictly to employees directly engaged by the employer. It does not extend to contract labour engaged through third-party contractors. This distinction is particularly relevant for organisations structuring their workforce through multiple engagement models, as it directly affects statutory liabilities and compliance obligations.

Category Covered? Direct Employees Yes Contract Labour via Contractor No

Gig Economy and Platform Workers: Emerging Compliance Layer

The Code on Social Security, 2020 introduces a formal framework for gig and platform workers. Under this regime, aggregators may be required to contribute towards a social security fund, with contribution rates to be notified by the Central Government.

This marks a significant regulatory development for digital and platform-based businesses, as it introduces an additional compliance layer and may have financial implications on operational models.

Aspect Position Contribution Mandatory (to be notified) Beneficiary Gig & platform workers Fund Social Security Fund (Central Govt.)

Leave, Encashment, and Workplace Benefits

The OSH Code provides clarity on leave entitlements and related benefits. Workers are permitted to carry forward up to 30 days of leave to the succeeding year. However, in cases where leave is applied for but not granted, such leave may be carried forward without any limit.

Leave encashment provisions primarily apply to workers, including sales promotion employees, and there is no prescribed statutory cap on the maximum encashment, particularly at the time of separation. Additionally, the requirement to provide crèche facilities is not linked to gender composition, reflecting a move towards gender-neutral workplace welfare provisions.

Aspect Provision Carry Forward Limit 30 days Exception Unlimited if leave denied Leave Encashment Applicable to workers Encashment Limit No maximum cap Crèche Facility Gender-neutral

Hierarchy Between Central and State Laws

The Labour Codes establish a guiding principle in relation to the interplay between central and state laws. In cases of inconsistency, the provisions of the Labour Codes will prevail. However, where state laws provide more beneficial provisions to employees, such provisions may continue to apply.

This creates a dual compliance framework, requiring employers—especially those operating across multiple states—to undertake careful legal mapping and alignment of policies.

Scenario Applicable Law Conflict between Code & State Law Labour Code prevails State Law more beneficial State Law applies

Key Takeaways for Employers

The clarifications emerging under the Labour Codes highlight certain important themes. Firstly, restructuring of compensation models is unavoidable due to the implications of the 50% wage rule. Secondly, the scope of coverage has expanded, bringing a wider category of employees within the ambit of overtime, gratuity, and social security provisions. Lastly, while the Codes aim at simplification, compliance remains complex due to the continued interplay between central and state-level regulations.

Conclusion

The Labour Codes represent a significant step towards modernising India's employment law framework. However, as evident from the evolving clarifications, the real challenge lies in interpretation and implementation.

Employers must move beyond a checklist-based compliance approach and adopt a more strategic perspective. Aligning compensation structures, employment contracts, and HR policies with the new framework will be critical. In this transition phase, proactive compliance, supported by periodic legal reviews, will be essential to mitigate risks and effectively leverage the flexibility intended by the reforms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.