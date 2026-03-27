Supreme Court: Insurer Not Liable For Employer's Penalty For Delayed Compensation Under The Employees' Compensation Act, 1923

On February 23, 2026, the Supreme Court of India (“Supreme Court”), in the case of New India Assurance Company Limited v. Rekha Chaudhary, Civil Appeal No. 174 of 2026, addressed the scope of an insurer’s liability...

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On February 23, 2026, the Supreme Court of India (“Supreme Court”), in the case of New India Assurance Company Limited v. Rekha Chaudhary, Civil Appeal No. 174 of 2026, addressed the scope of an insurer’s liability under the Employees’ Compensation Act, 1923, particularly in relation to penalties imposed for delayed payment of compensation. The Supreme Court was called upon to determine whether such penal liability, arising from the employer’s default, can be shifted to the insurer. Balancing the Act’s welfare objective with its statutory framework, the Court examined the distinction between compensation, interest, and penalty. The judgment ultimately clarifies the limits of contractual indemnification in the context of statutory obligations.

FACTS OF THE CASE

The case arose from a claim was filed under the Employees’ Compensation Act, 1923 (“Act”) following the death of a commercial driver during the course of employment. The deceased, Sandeep, was employed as a driver by the vehicle owner, Manoj Kumar. On February 13, 2017, while driving a commercial taxi, he collapsed while on duty. The passengers accompanying him rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. His legal heirs subsequently filed a claim before the Commissioner under the Act seeking compensation for death occurring during the course of employment.

The Commissioner examined the circumstances surrounding the incident and concluded that an employer–employee relationship existed between the deceased and the vehicle owner. It was further determined that the death had occurred during and in the course of employment. Based on the statutory formula under Schedule IV of the Act, the Commissioner awarded compensation amounting to INR 7,36,680 (Rupees seven lac thirty-six thousand and six hundred eighty only) along with interest at the rate of 12% (twelve percent) per annum from the date of the incident. Since the vehicle was insured under a valid commercial vehicle insurance policy issued by New India Assurance Company Limited and the incident occurred during the currency of the policy, the Commissioner directed that the employer could recover the compensation amount from the insurance company through indemnification.

However, the Commissioner also noted that the employer had failed to deposit the compensation within the statutory period of one month from the date it fell due. Accordingly, a show cause notice was issued to the employer regarding the imposition of penalty under Section 4A(3)(b) of the Act. As the employer neither appeared nor offered any explanation for the delay, the Commissioner imposed a penalty amounting to 35% (thirty five percent) of the compensation, totalling INR 2,57,838 (Rupees two lac fifty-seven thousand eight hundred thirty-eight only).

The claimants subsequently appealed before the Delhi High Court seeking enhancement of the compensation and challenging the direction that placed primary liability on the employer. The High Court declined to enhance the compensation but modified the Commissioner’s order by fastening the liability for compensation, interest, and penalty on the insurance company instead of the employer. The insurance company accepted its liability to pay compensation and interest but challenged the imposition of penalty upon it, leading to the present appeal before the Supreme Court.

ARGUMENTS OF THE APPELLANT

The appellant, New India Assurance Company Limited, argued that the High Court had erred in imposing liability upon the insurer for payment of the statutory penalty under Section 4A(3)(b) of the Act. According to the appellant, the statutory framework clearly distinguishes between compensation and interest on the one hand and penalty on the other. The insurer conceded that it was liable to indemnify the employer for the compensation and the statutory interest awarded by the Commissioner. However, it contended that the penalty imposed under Section 4A(3)(b) arises solely from the employer’s default in paying compensation within the prescribed time and therefore cannot be transferred to the insurer.

The appellant further submitted that the employer had a statutory obligation under Section 4A(1) to pay compensation as soon as it became due. In addition, Section 4A(3) requires that the compensation must be deposited within one month. Since the employer failed to discharge this obligation and did not even respond to the show cause notice issued by the Commissioner, the penalty was rightly imposed upon the employer for his failure and negligence. The insurer argued that such liability, being penal in nature, arises out of the personal fault of the employer and therefore cannot be indemnified under the insurance policy.

In support of its arguments, the appellant relied heavily on the Supreme Court’s earlier decision in Ved Prakash Garg v. Premi Devi (1997 (8) SCC 1). In that case, the Court had clearly held that while the insurer is liable to indemnify the employer for compensation and interest under the Act, it cannot be made liable for the statutory penalty imposed under Section 4A(3)(b), since such penalty results from the employer’s personal fault in failing to pay compensation within the prescribed time. The appellant argued that the High Court’s decision was inconsistent with this binding precedent and therefore liable to be set aside.

ARGUMENTS OF THE RESPONDENT

The respondents, representing the legal heirs of the deceased employee, argued that the High Court’s decision was correct in fastening the entire liability upon the insurance company. They contended that Section 4A of the Act does not create any distinction between the employer and the insurer regarding liability to pay compensation, interest, or penalty. According to the respondents, the provision must be read in a manner that advances the welfare objective of the legislation rather than restricting the scope of liability.

The respondents also emphasized that the insurer had issued an insurance policy covering the risk arising out of employment-related accidents. By accepting premium and issuing the policy, the insurer effectively stepped into the shoes of the employer and assumed the contractual obligation to indemnify the employer against liabilities arising from such incidents. Therefore, they argued that the insurer should not be permitted to selectively exclude the penalty component while accepting liability for the compensation and interest.

Additionally, the respondents submitted that the liability of the employer and insurer is joint and several, and the primary objective of the Act is to ensure that the dependents of the deceased employee receive prompt and effective relief. Any interpretation that limits the insurer’s liability would defeat the beneficial nature of the legislation and undermine the financial security intended for employees and their families.

ANALYSIS

The Supreme Court began its analysis by emphasizing the nature and objective of the Act as a social welfare legislation intended to provide prompt financial relief to employees or their dependents in cases of workplace accidents or death. The Court reiterated that such legislation must generally be interpreted in a liberal and beneficial manner to ensure that the intended beneficiaries receive adequate protection. However, the Court also noted that such interpretation cannot override the clear statutory framework governing the allocation of liability.

The Court then examined the legislative history of Section 4A of the Act. It observed that when the provision was originally inserted through the 1959 amendment, compensation, interest, and penalty were treated together under a single framework. Under that arrangement, the insurer could potentially be required to indemnify the employer for all three components. However, the provision was significantly modified through the 1995 amendment, which separated the components into distinct clauses. Clause (a) dealt with compensation and interest, whereas clause (b) specifically addressed the penalty imposed for unjustified delay in payment.

The Court interpreted this structural change as a deliberate legislative attempt to distinguish the nature of the penalty from the other components of liability. Compensation and interest arise directly from the occurrence of an employment-related injury or death, whereas penalty arises from the employer’s failure to comply with the statutory obligation to pay compensation promptly. Therefore, the penalty is essentially punitive in nature and is intended to deter employers from delaying payment of compensation.

The Court also relied on its earlier ruling in Sheela Devi v. Oriental Insurance Company Limited (2025 SCC OnLine SC 827), where it had clearly held that an insurer’s liability extends only to compensation and interest but does not include the penalty imposed under Section 4A(3)(b). The penalty is a consequence of the employer’s personal fault and negligence and therefore cannot be shifted to the insurer through contractual indemnification. The Court further reaffirmed this principle by referring to subsequent decisions that had consistently followed the same reasoning.

In light of these considerations, the Court concluded that the High Court had erred in fastening liability for the penalty upon the insurance company. Such a direction would undermine the statutory scheme and dilute the deterrent purpose of the penalty provision, which is intended to compel employers to comply with their obligation to pay compensation promptly.

CONCLUSION

The Supreme Court emphasised at the outset that the appeal was confined to the limited question whether the penalty imposed under Section 4A(3)(b) of the Employees’ Compensation Act, 1923 could be fastened on the insurer, the insurer having already accepted liability for compensation and interest. While reiterating that the Act is a beneficial social welfare legislation, the Court held that such a principle of interpretation cannot override the statutory scheme governing allocation of liability.

The Supreme Court ultimately allowed the appeal filed by New India Assurance Company Limited and set aside the portion of the Delhi High Court’s judgment that imposed liability on the insurer for payment of the penalty under Section 4A(3)(b) of the Act. The Court held that while the insurance company is liable to indemnify the employer for the compensation amount and the interest awarded by the Commissioner, the statutory penalty imposed for delay in payment must be borne exclusively by the employer.

The Court further rejected the respondents’ submission that the insurance policy covered the penalty component, observing that the employer’s statutory obligation to pay compensation within one month could not be diluted by contractual arrangements. Accordingly, the Court restored the Commissioner’s direction requiring the employer to pay the penalty amount of INR 2,57,838 (Rupees two lac fifty-seven thousand eight hundred thirty-eight only) within 8 (eight) weeks. The remainder of the High Court’s decision, including the award of compensation and interest, remained undisturbed.

Through this judgment, the Supreme Court reaffirmed the established principle that penalties imposed under Section 4A(3)(b) are personal to the employer and cannot be transferred to the insurer, thereby preserving the deterrent function of the statutory framework governing timely payment of employee compensation.

Please find attached a copy of the Judgment, here.

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