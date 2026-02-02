Ministry Of Labour And Employment – Labour Codes Implemented

The Central Government, by way of Notifications dated November 21, 2025, implemented the labour codes, namely (i) Code on Wages, 2019; (ii) Code on Social Security, 2020; (iii) Industrial Relations Code, 2020; and (iv) Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, each with effect from the date of the Notifications. An overview of the labour codes is accessible here.

The Central Government, by way of a Notification dated December 30, 2025¸ published the drafts of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Central) Rules, 2025, the Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2025, the Code on Social Security (Central) Rules, 2025 and the Industrial Relations (Central) Rules, 2025, for public comments for a period of 45 days. It is expected that these rules will be finally notified after completion of this period.

Originally published 30 January 2026

