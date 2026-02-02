ARTICLE
2 February 2026

Ministry Of Labour And Employment – Labour Codes Implemented

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore Firm Details
The Central Government, by way of Notifications dated November 21, 2025, implemented the labour codes, namely (i) Code on Wages, 2019; (ii) Code on Social Security, 2020...
India Employment and HR
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AZB & Partners are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR, International Law and Environment topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

The Central Government, by way of Notifications dated November 21, 2025, implemented the labour codes, namely (i) Code on Wages, 2019; (ii) Code on Social Security, 2020; (iii) Industrial Relations Code, 2020; and (iv) Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, each with effect from the date of the Notifications. An overview of the labour codes is accessible here.

The Central Government, by way of a Notification dated December 30, 2025¸ published the drafts of the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Central) Rules, 2025, the Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2025, the Code on Social Security (Central) Rules, 2025 and the Industrial Relations (Central) Rules, 2025, for public comments for a period of 45 days. It is expected that these rules will be finally notified after completion of this period.

Originally published 30 January 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More