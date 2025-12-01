ARTICLE
1 December 2025

Labour Code Reckoner 2025

Labour Code Reckoner 2025
India Employment and HR
Colour Code:

  • Final Version Effective
  • Final Version Notified, but not effective
  • Draft Version Notified
  • Not Yet Published
Central Code The Code On Wages, 2019 The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 The Code On Social Security, 2020 The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020 
Central Rule The Code On Wages (Central) Rules, 2020 The Industrial Relation (Central) Rules, 2020 The Code On Social Security (Central) Rules, 2020 The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions (Central) Rules, 2020
Andaman & Nicobar Islands The Code on Wages (Andaman and Nicobar) Rules, 2022 Industrial Relations (A & N Islands) Rules, 2024 The Code On Social Security Rules Andaman And Nicobar Rules 2022 Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (A & N Islands) Rules, 2024
Andhra Pradesh The Code On Wages (Andhra Pradesh) Rules, 2022 The Industrial Relations (Andhra Pradesh State) Rules, 2022 Social Security (Andhra Pradesh) Rules, 2022 Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Andhra Pradesh) Rules, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh The Code on Wages (Arunachal Pradesh) Rules, 2022 Industrial Relation (Arunachal Pradesh) Rules, 2021 Code on Social Security (Arunachal Pradesh) Rules, 2021 Arunachal Pradesh Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2022
Assam The Assam Wages Rules, 2021 The Assam Industrial Relation Rules, 2021 The Assam Social Security Rules, 2021 Assam Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions Labour Rules 2022
Bihar The Code on Wages (Bihar) Rules, 2021 The Industrial Relations (Bihar) Rules 2021 The Social Security (Bihar) Rules, 2021 The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Bihar) Rules, 2021
Chandigarh The Chandigarh Code on Wages Rules, 2021 The Industrial Relations (Chandigarh) Rules, 2021 The Code on Social Security (Chandigarh) Rules, 2021 The Chandigarh Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2021
Chhattisgarh The Code on Wages (Chhattisgarh)Rules, 2021 The Industrial Relation (Chhattisgarh) Rules, 2020 The Code on Social Security (Chhattisgarh) Rules, 2021 The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Chhattisgarh) Rules, 2021
Daman Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli The Code On Wages, 2019 The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 The Code On Social Security, 2020 The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020 
Delhi Code on Wages (Delhi) Rules, 2021 Not Yet Published Delhi_code_security_rules_2025.pdf Not Yet Published
Goa Draft Code on Wages (Goa) Rules, 2021 The Industrial Relation (Goa) Rules, 2021 The Goa Social Security Rules, 2021 Goa (Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions) Rules, 2021
Gujarat Final Version Effective- The Code on Wages (Gujarat) Rules, 2021 Final Version Effective – The Industrial Relations (Gujarat) Rules, 2021 The Code on Social Security (Gujarat) Rules, 2021 Final Version Effective – The Gujarat Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2021
Haryana The Code on Wages (Haryana) Rules, 2021 The Industrial Relations (Haryana) Rules, 2021 Code on Social Security (Haryana) Rules, 2021 The Haryana Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2021
Himachal Pradesh Code on Wages (Himachal Pradesh) Rules, 2021 The Himachal Pradesh Industrial Relations Rules 2022 Social Security (Himachal Pradesh) Rules, 2021 The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Himachal Pradesh) Rules, 2021
Jammu & Kashmir The Code on Wages Jammu and Kashmir Rules 2021 The Industrial Relation (Jammu and Kashmir) Rules, 2021 Code on Social Security (Jammu and Kashmir) Rules, 2020 The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions(Jammu & Kashmir) Rules 2021
Jharkhand The Code on Wages (Jharkhand) Rules, 2021 The Industrial Relation (Jharkhand) Rules, 2021 The Code on Social Security Jharkhand Rules 2021 The Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions (Jharkhand) Rules 2021
Karnataka Final Version Effective- The Code on Wages Karnataka Rules, 2021
[They shall come into force from the date of commencement of the Code on Wages, 2019]		 Final Version Effective – The Industrial Relations (Karnataka) Rules 2021
[They shall come into force from the date of commencement of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020]		 Code on Social Security Karnataka Rules 2021 The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Karnataka) Rules 2021
Kerala The Kerala Code on Wages Rules, 2021 The Kerala Industrial Relations Rules, 2021 Kerala Social Security Rules, 2021 The Kerala Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Rules 2021
Ladakh Code on Wages (Ladakh) Rules, 2022 Industrial Relations Code (Ladakh) Rules, 2022 Code on Social Security (Ladakh) Rules, 2022 The Ladakh Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2022
Lakshadweep The Code On Wages (Lakshdweep), 2020 The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 The Code On Social Security, 2020 The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020 
Madhya Pradesh The Madhya Pradesh Code on Wage Rules 2021 Madhya Pradesh Industrial Relation Rules, 2020 Code on Madhya Pardesh Social Security Rules, 2021 Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Madhya Pradesh ) Rules, 2021
Maharashtra The Maharashtra Code on Wages Rules, 2021 Maharashtra Industrial Relations Code Rules, 2021 Maharashtra Code of Social Security Rules, 2021 Maharashtra Occupational Safety Health and Working Conditions Labour Rules 2022
Manipur The Code on Wages (Manipur) Rules, 2021 The Industrial Relations (Manipur) Rules, 2021 The Code on Social Security (Manipur) Rules, 2021 The Occupational, Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (Manipur) Rules, 2021
Meghalaya Code on Wages Meghalaya Rules, 2024 Industrial Relations Meghalaya Rules,
2024		 Social Security Meghalaya Rules, 2024 Meghalaya Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2024
Mizoram Final Version Notified, but not effective- Mizoram Code on Wages Rules, 2022 Final Version Notified, but not effective- The Industrial Relation (Mizoram) Rules, 2023 Final Version Notified, but not effective- Code on Social Security (Mizoram) Rules, 2023 Mizoram Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2022
Nagaland Copy available on thrid party websites, but cannot be accessed  The Industrial Relations Code, 2020
(Only notification available; copy of draft rules not available)		 Code on Social Security (Nagaland) Rules, 2023 The Nagaland Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020 
Odisha The Odisha Code on Wages Rules, 2021 The Odisha Industrial Relations Rules, 2021 Odisha Code on Social Security Rules, 2021 The Odisha Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2021
Puducherry Puducherry Code on Wages Rules, 2021 Puducherry Code on Industrial Relation Rules, 2021 Puducherry code on Social Security Rules, 2022 Puducherry Occupational Safety,Health and Working Condition Rules, 2022
Punjab The Code on Wages (Punjab) Rules, 2021 Industrial Relations (Punjab) Rules, 2021 Punjab Draft Rules on Code on Social Security Rules 2021 The Punjab Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2021
Rajasthan Code on Wages (Rajasthan) Rules, 2021 Rajasthan Industrial Relations Rules, 2023 Rajasthan Code on Social Security Rules, 2023 Rajasthan Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2023
Sikkim Sikkim Code on Wages Rules, 2022 Sikkim Industrial Relations Rules, 2022 Sikkim Code on Social Security Rules, 2022 Sikkim Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2024
Tamil Nadu Code on Wages (Tamil Nadu) Rules, 2022 Industrial Relations (Tamil Nadu ) Rules, 2022 Not Yet Published Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Tamil Nadu) Rules, 2022
Telangana The Telangana Code on Wages Rules, 2021 The Industrial Relations (Telangana State) Rules, 2021 Code on Social Security (Telangana) Rules, 2022 Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Telangana) Rules, 2022
Tripura The Tripura Code on Wages Rules, 2021 The Tripura Industrial Relations Code Rules, 2021 The Tripura Code on Social Security Rules, 2021 Tripura Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Rules, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Code on Wages Rules, 2021 Uttar Pradesh Industrial Relation Rules, 2021 Uttar Pradesh Code on Social Security Rules, 2021 Uttar Pradesh Occupational Safety, Health and Working Condition Code Rules, 2021
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Code on Wages Rules, 2021 Uttarakhand Industrial Relation Rules, 2021 Uttarakhand Code on Social Security Rules, 2021 Uttarakhand Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules, 2021
West Bengal Not Yet Published Not Yet Published Not Yet Published Not Yet Published

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

