Contract Labour Disputes Must Be Adjudicated By Industrial Tribunals: Supreme Court

Introduction

In M/s Premium Transmission Private Limited v. State of Maharashtra & Ors.1 (2026), the Supreme Court reaffirmed a well-settled principle of labour law: disputes relating to the employment, termination, or alleged sham nature of contract labour arrangements must be adjudicated by a Labour Court or Industrial Tribunal under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 ("ID Act"). The Court rejected procedural and technical objections raised by the employer, emphasizing that such disputes cannot be dismissed at the threshold and must be resolved on the merits.

The judgment draws heavily on the Constitution Bench ruling in Steel Authority of India Ltd. v. National Union Waterfront Workers2 (2001) and clarifies the scope of conciliation, the referral powers of the appropriate Government, and the proper forum for determining the genuineness of contract labour arrangements.

Factual Background

The case involved 118 workers employed through registered labour contractors by M/s Premium Transmission Private Limited, a manufacturing company in Aurangabad. The workers, represented by the Aurangabad Mazdoor Union, contended that the contract labour system was a façade to deprive them of permanent employment status, equal pay, and statutory benefits.

When the employer did not renew their contracts, the Union approached the Conciliation Officer under Section 12 of the ID Act, alleging apprehended termination and unfair labour practices. Conciliation efforts were unsuccessful, and the Deputy Labour Commissioner, exercising powers under Sections 10(1) and 12(5) of the ID Act, referred the dispute to the Industrial Tribunal, Aurangabad.

The employer challenged the reference in the Bombay High Court, arguing that no industrial dispute existed because the Union had not issued a formal charter of demands. The High Court rejected this argument, leading to the appeal before the Supreme Court.

Issues Before the Court

The Supreme Court considered the following questions:

Whether an industrial dispute under Section 2(k) of the ID Act requires a prior written charter of demands.

Whether disputes alleging that contract labour arrangements are sham or nominal fall within the jurisdiction of the Labour Court or Industrial Tribunal.

Whether the appropriate Government exceeded its powers in referring the dispute for adjudication.

Statutory Framework

Section 2(k), ID Act: Defines "industrial dispute" broadly to include any dispute relating to employment, non-employment, or conditions of labour.

Defines "industrial dispute" broadly to include any dispute relating to employment, non-employment, or conditions of labour. Section 10(1), ID Act: Empowers the appropriate Government to refer disputes that exist or are apprehended to a Labour Court or Industrial Tribunal.

Empowers the appropriate Government to refer disputes that exist or are apprehended to a Labour Court or Industrial Tribunal. Section 12, ID Act: Regulates conciliation proceedings and filing of a failure report.

Regulates conciliation proceedings and filing of a failure report. Section 10, Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970 (CLRA): Governs the employment of contract labour; it does not mandate automatic absorption of contract workers as permanent employees.

Supreme Court's Findings

Proper Forum for Adjudication

The Court held that disputes concerning the genuineness of contract labour arrangements must be adjudicated by a Labour Court or Industrial Tribunal. Determination of whether a contract is in good faith or a sham is a factual issue requiring evidence appreciation, which cannot be resolved through writ proceedings or at the conciliation stage.

If a contract is found to be sham or nominal, the workers may be deemed direct employees of the principal employer. However, this determination must follow proper adjudication.

Prior Written Demand Not Mandatory

The Court rejected the employer's argument that a prior written demand is necessary to establish an industrial dispute. Relying on Shambu Nath Goyal v. Bank of Baroda3 (1978), the Court clarified:

The ID Act does not prescribe the form or mode of raising a dispute.

A formal written demand is not a sine qua non, except in the case of public utility services.

Section 10(1) allows referral of apprehended disputes.

Imposing a mandatory written demand requirement would effectively add words to the statute, contrary to legislative intent.

Section 10 Referral is Administrative

The Court emphasized that the referral power under Section 10 is administrative, not judicial. The appropriate Government is required only to form a prima facie opinion regarding the existence of a dispute. It cannot adjudicate on the merits. In this case, the Deputy Labour Commissioner acted within jurisdiction in referring the matter after conciliation failed.

Procedural Objections Cannot Defeat Adjudication

The Court reiterated, referencingD.P. Maheshwari v. Delhi Administration4 (1983), that:

Preliminary or technical objections cannot stay the adjudication of industrial disputes.

Courts should intervene only if there is an apparent lack of jurisdiction.

Substantive justice must prevail, especially when workers allege illegal termination or unfair labour practices.

Directions to Industrial Tribunal

The Supreme Court directed the Industrial Tribunal to:

Examine whether the labour contracts were sham or nominal.

Determine whether the management was the principal employer.

Ensure expeditious disposal of the reference.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court's decision in M/s Premium Transmission Pvt. Ltd. v. State of Maharashtra reinforces the principle that disputes concerning contract labour must be adjudicated by Labour Courts or Industrial Tribunals, particularly when the validity or genuineness of the contract is questioned. By rejecting hyper-technical objections and affirming the referral of apprehended disputes, the judgment strengthens access to adjudicatory remedies under the ID Act and promotes industrial peace through timely and substantive resolution of labour disputes.

Footnotes

1. Premium Transmission (P) Ltd. v. State of Maharashtra, 2026 SCC OnLine SC 113

2. SAIL v. National Union Waterfront Workers, (2001) 7 SCC 1

3. Shambu Nath Goyal v. Bank of Baroda, (1978) 2 SCC 353