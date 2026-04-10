India’s New Labour Codes And The 50% Wage Rule: Why Allowance-Heavy Salary Structures May No Longer Work

India’s new Labour Codes have fundamentally changed the way employers structure compensation. Salary structures that traditionally relied on allowance-heavy components to manage statutory obligations are unlikely to remain viable under the new regime.

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I. Introduction

India’s new Labour Codes have fundamentally changed the way employers structure compensation. Salary structures that traditionally relied on allowance-heavy components to manage statutory obligations are unlikely to remain viable under the new regime.

With the Labour Codes in effect, the definition of “wages” has been standardised across laws, introducing an important restriction in the form of a 50% cap on excluded salary components. This rule expands the wage base used for calculating provident fund, gratuity, and other social security liabilities.

The impact is not limited to increased monthly contributions. For many organisations, the 50% wages rule creates structural exposure in the form of higher gratuity accruals, potential retrospective provident fund liabilities, and audit and inspection risks that may surface years after payroll decisions are implemented.

II. Statutory Definition of “Wages” Under the Labour Codes

The Code on Wages, 2019 and the Code on Social Security, 2020 introduces a uniform statutory definition of “wages”, bringing greater consistency to how statutory benefits are calculated. The definition includes basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance (where applicable), which together form the basis for calculating statutory contributions and employment-linked benefits.

The Codes exclude several components from wages, including house rent allowance, overtime payments, statutory or performance-linked bonuses, commissions, employer contributions to provident fund, gratuity, conveyance allowance, travel reimbursements, and payments linked to amenities or perquisites.

The statutory definition of wages is not contingent upon the issuance of state-specific rules or formal “implementation” notifications. The definition is embedded directly in the Labour Codes and operates as a matter of law. While states may frame procedural rules governing administration, registrations, and compliance processes, such rules do not alter or defer the statutory wage definition. Employers should therefore not assume that compliance obligations will arise only after state-level implementation measures are notified.

III. The 50% Wages Rule and the Common Misconception Around Basic Salary

The labour codes introduce an important limitation through the 50% wages rule. If the value of excluded components such as allowances and benefits exceeds 50% of an employee’s total remuneration (excluding gratuity and retrenchment compensation), the excess amount is automatically treated as wages. This rule limits allowance-heavy salary structures and expands the wage base used for provident fund, gratuity, bonus, and other statutory calculations. The practical implications of this rule are significant, particularly for wage-linked statutory benefits and payroll costs.

Further, the law does not require basic salary itself to be fixed at 50% of total remuneration. Instead, the statutory test examines whether the value of excluded components crosses the 50% threshold. Compliance therefore depends on the overall composition of the salary structure rather than the proportion allocated to basic salary alone. Accordingly, salary structures may remain compliant even where the basic salary component is below 50%.

IV. Impact on Statutory Benefits and Payroll Costs

The expanded definition of wages directly affects wage-linked statutory benefits. Provident fund contributions now apply to a broader wage base. As a result, any increase in wages raises employer contributions. Even where the overall cost-to-company (CTC) remains unchanged, higher statutory deductions may reduce employees’ net take-home pay.

Traditional provident fund structuring, such as keeping basic pay low while inflating special or flexible allowances now carries significant compliance risk. Regulators may question these salary structures during inspections and demand retrospective differential contributions along with interest and penalties.

Gratuity obligations have also expanded under the Code on Social Security, 2020. Fixed-term and contractual employees now qualify for gratuity on a pro-rata basis after one year of service. Organisations that rely on project-based or contractual staff should therefore treat gratuity as a current liability and provision for it from the outset to avoid disputes or audit issues at the time of exit.

While the statutory bonus framework remains largely unchanged, the reclassification of wages may shift employees across eligibility thresholds. Employers should review bonus calculations and payroll processes to ensure continued compliance.

V. Why Traditional Salary Structures May No Longer Work

Many Indian salary structures have traditionally been designed around a relatively low basic pay component, supplemented by a variety of allowances. This approach enabled employers to manage provident fund contributions, defer gratuity exposure, and maximise employee take-home pay while remaining within the parameters of the earlier wage framework.

The 50% wages rule fundamentally disrupts this model. Where allowances exceed the statutory threshold, the excess automatically becomes wages for statutory calculations. Employers must therefore reassess allowance-heavy salary structures and redesign compensation frameworks accordingly.

This shift increases the statutory cost of employment and reduces the flexibility employers previously enjoyed when structuring compensation. More importantly, organisations that continue to rely on legacy salary models expose themselves to inspections, disputes, and retrospective liabilities. Employers should review compensation frameworks now rather than wait for regulatory scrutiny.

VI. Allowance Justification: From Label-Based to Substance-Based Structuring

The statutory definition of wages focuses on payments made in respect of employment or work performed. Accordingly, payments that compensate employees for work are generally treated as wages, while contingent payments, discretionary benefits, performance-linked incentives, and

genuine reimbursements that facilitate the performance of work may fall outside the wage definition. This distinction is particularly relevant for allowance-heavy compensation structures.

For example, a conveyance allowance paid to an employee working entirely from home may be difficult to justify under the revised framework. In contrast, a one-time work-from-home setup reimbursement for items such as a laptop, internet connection, or office chair may remain defensible if it clearly relates to job requirements and is supported by appropriate documentation. Many compensation structures also include components such as Flexible Benefit Plans (FBPs), some elements of which may fall within the statutory definition of wages. Further, a so-called “special allowance” that lacks a clearly identifiable purpose linked to the employee’s role or working conditions may be construed as wages.

Allowances paid uniformly and predictably, without a clear link to role, location, performance, or work- related conditions, are more likely to be treated as wages. Therefore, employers should review each component carefully to determine whether it qualifies as a wage inclusion or exclusion under the statutory definition.

To support the exclusion of legitimate allowances, employers should ensure that each component clearly demonstrates:

the purpose and necessity of the payment

its connection with the employee’s role or working conditions

the business rationale for offering it as a standard or role-based benefit

Accordingly, employers should support non-wage components with clear internal policies that document the purpose, eligibility, and conditions for each allowance. For example, a vehicle maintenance reimbursement backed by a policy outlining eligibility criteria, claim procedures, and business justification is more likely to support its exclusion from the wage base. Simply renaming or rebranding an allowance, without a genuine structural basis, is unlikely to withstand scrutiny.

VII. Hidden Liabilities and Delayed Exposure

The most significant risk under the 50% wages rule is not the immediate increase in statutory outflows, but the gradual accumulation of hidden liabilities. When allowances are reclassified as wages, the financial impact often remains invisible during routine payroll processing. Instead, the consequences typically surface later during employee exits, gratuity settlements, provident fund inspections, or statutory audits, sometimes covering several prior years.

This timing gap creates a governance challenge. Employers may continue operating outdated salary structures while statutory liabilities accumulate in the background. By the time the issue emerges, correction becomes complex and expensive. Retrospective adjustments may require differential provident fund contributions, interest, penalties, and higher gratuity payouts.

Employers should therefore treat the 50% wages rule not merely as a compliance change but as a risk that compounds over time. A proactive review and restructuring of salary models, supported by clear documentation and internal policies, can significantly reduce the risk of future compliance disputes arising from past payroll practices. From a governance perspective, organisations should also evaluate the implications for financial provisioning, audit disclosures, and board oversight.

VIII. Immediate HR and Payroll Actions for Employers

Employers should not treat the 50% wages rule as a future compliance obligation. The statutory definition of wages applies once the labour codes are operational, and liabilities arise by operation of law regardless of internal transition timelines. Existing salary structures that do not align with the statutory framework may therefore already be creating higher statutory costs and hidden liabilities, which can surface during inspections, employee exits, or audit reviews.

Employers should prioritise a comprehensive review of their compensation frameworks, including:

compensation and wage policies

standard salary structure templates and CTC break-ups

provident fund and gratuity policies

employment contracts and offer letters

payroll rules governing wage classification

Any inconsistency between internal documentation and the statutory definition of wages may weaken the employer’s position during inspections or disputes and may be relied upon as adverse evidence. The risk is not merely hypothetical, as non-compliant salary structures are already capable of triggering statutory reclassification, retrospective contributions, and enhanced gratuity exposure.

IX. Risk of a “Wait and Watch” Approach

The labour codes have now moved beyond the transition phase and form part of the evolving compliance framework applicable to employers. Inspections, audits, and compliance reviews by central and state authorities are expected to assess compensation structures with reference to the statutory definition of wages under the new framework. Employers that continue to rely on allowance- heavy salary structures designed under the earlier regime may therefore face potential compliance exposure.

In this context, deferring review of salary structures does not mitigate liability; rather, it allows statutory exposure to accumulate over time. Where compensation models are not aligned with the revised definition of wages, regulators and auditors may evaluate wage components in accordance with the statutory framework, rather than relying on internal classifications or historical payroll practices.

From a governance perspective, continued reliance on such structures may also raise considerations around internal controls, financial provisioning, and risk management. This may be particularly relevant for organisations subject to statutory audits, board oversight, or investor scrutiny, where wage compliance forms part of the broader regulatory and governance review process.

X. Conclusion

The 50% wages rule marks a decisive shift from form-driven salary structuring to substance-based compliance. For employers, this is no longer merely a technical payroll adjustment but a material workforce cost and risk management issue. Organisations that proactively review and restructure their compensation frameworks will be better positioned to manage this transition in a controlled and compliant manner. Those that delay may face escalating statutory liabilities, increased regulatory scrutiny, and potential reputational exposure. As the Labour Codes continue to reshape India’s employment law compliance framework, compensation structuring will increasingly require closer coordination between HR, payroll, legal, and finance functions. The question is no longer whether salary structures must change, but when and at what cost.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.