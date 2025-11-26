Lexplosion Solutions Private Limited are most popular:

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has, on 21 November 2025, issued notifications bringing into force:

However, the new regime is not operational for employers until the corresponding Central Rules and State-specific Rules are notified.

1. What Has Been Notified Today

A. Code on Wages, 2019

The following sections have come into force from 21st November 2025:

Sections 1 to 41

Sections 43 to 66, Section 68, Section 69, and selected sub-sections of Section 42 and Section 67

The above sections cover Equal Remuneration, Minimum Wages, Payment of Wages, Payment of Bonus.

B. Industrial Relations Code, 2020

The entire Industrial Relations Code comes into force from 21st November 2025.

Therefore, the framework relating to trade unions, standing orders, layoffs, retrenchment, dispute resolution, etc., is notionally effective. Once the Rules are notified, it will be fully operational.

C. Code on Social Security, 2020

Following sections have come into force from 21st November 2025-

Sections 1–14 , 17–141, 144–163, and

, 17–141, 144–163, and Part of sections 15, 16, 143, 164

The above sections cover Provident Fund, State Insurance, Gratuity, Maternity Benefit, Employee's Compensation, Employment Exchange and penalties, but cannot function without detailed scheme-level rules and state machinery.

D. Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code, 2020

The entire OSH Code to come into force from 21st November 2025.

Therefore, consolidated framework for factory licences, workplace safety, contractor regulation, working conditions, migrant workers, etc. becomes "effective in principle". But, actual implementation will be possible only after the Rules are notified.

2. What This Means for Organisations (Practical Direction)

A. No immediate operational or compliance changes

Continue to comply with the existing labour laws applicable to your locations (Factories Act, Shops & Establishments Acts, CLRA, EPF Act, ESI Act, Payment of Wages Act, Minimum Wages Act, etc.).

B. Prepare for transition – but wait for Rules

Organisations should begin internal readiness, but not implement any change until Rules are issued.

