As a latest update, the Government of India has officially notified today the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 ("IR Code") vide Notification bearing No. F. No. S-11025/07/2025- IR(PL), consolidating and repealing three key central labour laws — The Trade Unions Act, 1926, Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

Key Features at a Glance

The IR Code brings fixed-term employees at par with permanent employees for statutory entitlements. They are now eligible for statutory benefits such as ESI, PF, bonus, and even gratuity, proportionate to their tenure.

The applicability threshold for standing orders has been enhanced to three hundred (300) workers. The expansion also covers commercial establishments, widening the scope significantly.

To support workers affected by retrenchment, the IR Code mandates the creation of a 'Worker Re-skilling Fund'. Employers must contribute an amount equivalent to fifteen (15) days' last drawn wages for every retrenched worker within forty-five (45) days.

The IR Code strengthens the adjudication mechanism by establishing Industrial Tribunals with clearer processes and time-bound resolution norms. Workers facing discharge, dismissal, retrenchment, or termination may directly approach a tribunal after forty-five (45) days of conciliation, provided the dispute is raised within two (2) years. Maximum of ten (10) members; Equal representation of employer and worker representatives; Mandatory proportionate representation of women; Rotational chairpersonship between employer and worker representatives; and All individual grievance-related issues must be filed within one (1) year

The IR Code formalises collective bargaining by mandating recognition of a sole negotiating union supported by at least 51% of workers. Where multiple unions exist without majority support, a negotiating council will be formed.

The IR Code brings clarity by defining timelines relating to conciliation proceeding and individual grievances.

Trade unions must now provide a fourteen (14) day advance notice before going on strike.

For the first time, the Code allows certain offences to be resolved through compounding: 50% of the maximum fine for offences punishable with fine only; and 75% for offences punishable with imprisonment up to one year plus fine

Penalties overall have been increased significantly up to INR 2,00,000, with additional fines (INR 2,000 per day) for continued non-compliance. Repeat offences may attract fines up to INR 4,00,000 and even imprisonment.

