One India, One Law: How The New Labour Codes Transform Workplace Governance And Social Security

This reform marks the operationalisation of one of the country's most ambitious legal overhauls since independence, advancing the long envisioned principle of "One India, One Law" in the labour domain.(dupe)

Legitpro is a leading international full service law firm providing integrated legal & business advisory services, operating through 5 locations with 100+ people. Our purpose is to deliver positive outcomes with our colleagues, clients and communities. The firm proudly serves a diverse clientele, including multinational corporations, foreign companies—particularly those from Japan, China, and Australia and dynamic startups across various industries. Additionally, the firm is empanelled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to represent it before High Courts across India. Our Partners also serve as Standing Counsel for prestigious institutions such as the Government of India (GOI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Article Insights

Rahul Dahiya’s articles from Legitpro Law are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel

in India

with readers working within the Automotive, Oil & Gas and Law Firm industries

"Insights for business leadership on harmonised definitions, digitised compliance, gig worker inclusion, and implications for cost and workforce strategy".

India has entered a transformative phase of labour reform with the government formally notifying the implementation of all four labour codes, an unprecedented restructuring of labour regulation that is expected to fundamentally reshape the employer-employee ecosystem. This reform marks the operationalisation of one of the country's most ambitious legal overhauls since independence, advancing the long envisioned principle of "One India, One Law" in the labour domain.

By consolidating 29 central labour laws into four integrated codes: Wages, Social Security, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions, and Industrial Relations, the government has attempted to replace a century-old, fragmented statutory structure with a unified, modern, and business-friendly framework. The earlier regime was marked by divergent definitions, layered compliance requirements, state-wise variations, and procedural redundancies, often creating friction for employers and leaving large sections of the workforce unprotected. The new codes are designed to rationalise compliance, introduce uniformity across states, and extend essential protections to workers across traditional, unorganised, and digital sectors.

A System Built for Transparency and Ease of Doing Business

The four labour codes collectively introduce standardised definitions, harmonised thresholds, and digitised governance processes, simplifying labour compliance for organisations operating across multiple states. Under the previous system, employers often had to maintain separate registrations and face inconsistent interpretations of terms such as "workman," "wages," and "establishment." By bringing uniformity, the new framework is expected to reduce administrative burdens and compliance disputes, enhancing ease of doing business.

At the same time, the government has clarified that while the codes are now in force, supporting central and state rules will continue to be developed in consultation with stakeholders, and the corresponding provisions under the old laws will remain operational during the transition period. This phased implementation is expected to ensure stability while enterprises recalibrate their HR policies, workforce structures, and internal processes.

Industry Impact: A Redefinition of Workforce Cost Structures and Compliance Expectations

One of the most consequential changes for industry is the uniform definition of "wages", which directly influences statutory benefits such as gratuity, employee state insurance (ESI), leave encashment, overtime payments and statutory bonus calculations. Many organisations that previously structured remuneration with flexible allowances may now need to revisit compensation frameworks, as the redefined wage components may increase the effective cost of employment.

The broadened definition of "worker" expands eligibility for entitlements like overtime, leave encashment and retrenchment compensation to a larger employee base. As a result, companies will have to reassess employee classifications, review contractual arrangements and update internal HR policies to remain compliant.

Additionally, the requirement for periodic health check-ups for employees above the age of 40, a mandate for annual working condition audits, and obligations relating to women's employment in night shifts will require significant operational adjustments. Industry groups, however, have welcomed these measures, citing enhanced clarity, reduced duplication, and better alignment with global labour standards.

A New Era of Protections for Workers, Including the Gig and Platform Workforce

For India's workers, particularly those historically excluded from formal protection, these reforms signal a monumental shift. The Code on Wages introduces a universal statutory minimum wage applicable across sectors and prohibits gender based wage discrimination. This represents a critical step toward ensuring equitable treatment for workers across industries and job categories.

The Social Security Code, for the first time, formally recognises gig workers, platform workers, and fixed-term employees. This extension of benefits is expected to reshape the digital economy employment landscape, where nearly 7.7 million gig workers currently operate, with estimates projecting growth to 23.5 million by 2029-30.

Companies such as Swiggy, Uber, Ola, Urban Company, and others will now be required to allocate 1-2% of their annual turnover towards gig worker welfare funds, subject to a cap of 5% of the amount paid or payable to such workers. This reform not only integrates gig workers into India's social protection architecture but also ensures portability of benefits, facilitated by an Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Number (UAN) and national databases like the e-Shram portal.

Stakeholders from industry groups and worker unions have echoed their support, noting that gig workers will now enjoy entitlements such as mandatory appointment letters, accident insurance (including coverage for commute related accidents), disability protection, provident fund portability, pension eligibility, and improved financial visibility for credit access.

Occupational Safety and Working Conditions: Stronger Safeguards and Mobility for Workers

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH) Code strengthens norms on workplace safety, welfare facilities and health standards. Notably, it ensures benefit portability for migrant workers, who often face challenges due to frequent relocation. By standardising safety norms and mandating welfare provisions such as clean drinking water, medical facilities, working hour regulations and sanitation facilities, the OSH Code aims to improve workplace dignity and reduce occupational hazards across industries.

The code also introduces employer obligations relating to night-shift employment for women, mandating adequate security, transportation and consent mechanisms. Industry sectors such as apparel and garment manufacturing, which have long sought this flexibility, expect immediate gains in productivity and workforce availability.

Industrial Relations and Business Flexibility

The new framework also seeks to balance worker rights with business continuity. By streamlining registration requirements, rationalising thresholds for standing orders, and enabling fixed-term employment across all sectors, companies can now manage seasonal or project-based workforce needs more efficiently.

Industry bodies including CII, FICCI, and Nasscom have praised these structural improvements, highlighting benefits such as single registration formats, reduced procedural overlap, and enhanced avenues for labour market flexibility, all of which contribute to improved competitiveness and faster decision-making.

The Road Ahead: Implementation, Adoption, and Stakeholder Alignment

While the notification of the four labour codes marks a monumental legislative milestone, the journey toward full implementation will depend on how effectively states draft and operationalise their respective rules. Consistent interpretation, well-designed grievance redressal mechanisms, and ongoing industry engagement will be critical to ensuring that the spirit of the reforms is truly realised.

If executed effectively, the labour codes promise to deliver:

a more predictable regulatory environment for business, greater transparency in workforce management, stronger worker protection across traditional and new-age sectors, a workplace ecosystem aligned with India's aspirations of economic expansion, digital transformation, and global competitiveness.

For the first time, India's labour laws speak in a single, coherent, and modern voice, marking a new chapter in the country's socio-economic evolution, a chapter that aligns labour regulation with the nation's growth trajectory and the realities of a changing world of work.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.