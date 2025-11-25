Recent Amendments To The Apprenticeship Rules, 1992

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ("Ministry") issued a notification dated September 3, 2025, to amend the Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 ("Apprenticeship Rules") by the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Rules, 2025 ("Amendment Rules"). The amendments intend to bolster apprenticeship engagement, training and streamline the policy framework under the Apprenticeship Rules framed under the Apprentices Act, 1961 ("Apprentices Act"), which applies to establishments with 30 (thirty) or more workers. Further, it aims to upskill the youth workforce and bridge the gap between education, industry and employment.

Multiple proposals to amend the Apprenticeship Rules had been in the Ministry's agenda. These were addressed in its press releases dated May 26, 20251, July 21, 20252, and July 28, 20253. The Amendment Rules have covered most of the proposals.

Key amendments

1. Enhanced monthly stipend: The minimum monthly stipend has been enhanced from the existing INR 5,000 (Indian Rupees five thousand) - INR 9,000 (Indian Rupees nine thousand) to INR 6,800 (Indian Rupees six thousand eight hundred) - INR 12,300 (Indian Rupees twelve thousand three hundred), basis applicable apprentice category. This will require employers to pay an increased stipend to apprentices.

2. Maintain gap between apprenticeship trainings: An employer will now need to maintain a minimum gap of 1 (one)-year between 2 (two) apprenticeship trainings of an individual. This gap won't apply if an individual's previous training was terminated by the authority due to an employer failing to comply with the statutory obligations. Also, an employer will need to ensure that an individual does not undergo back-to-back trainings and such individual's second training spell is not repeated with the same department of the organisation.

3. Cooling-off period: If an individual terminates the apprenticeship contract due to health reasons or financial hardship or relocation or career changes or language barrier, such an individual will need to serve a 3 (three) months' cooling-off period to re-apply for an apprenticeship with the same or any other organisation. This requirement does not apply to females. An employer will need to ensure that it conducts prior check on male applicant's cooling-off period prior to confirming his apprenticeship.

4. New format of apprenticeship contract: Employers will need to use the new format of the apprenticeship contract introduced under the Amendment Rules to engage apprentices.

5. Termination of apprenticeship contract: If an apprenticeship contract was terminated due to an individual's failure to perform contractual obligations, then such an individual cannot apply for an apprenticeship with a new employer. A new employer needs to ensure that it conducts a background check prior to engaging an individual as an apprentice.

6. Flexibility to conduct trainings: Employers will now have the flexibility to conduct apprenticeship trainings offline, online or in hybrid mode. They may also deploy apprentices to client sites to enable them to gain practical training and exposure.

7. Reserve training slots: Employers will now need to reserve training slots for 'persons with benchmark disability' defined under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Conclusion

The amendments to the Apprentices Rules seek to modernise apprenticeship engagement, expand inclusion, and clarify employer responsibilities. For employers, these changes mean more stringent quotas for engaging apprentices, new reserved categories, and increased administrative requirements.

Footnotes

1 https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2131391

2 https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2146571#:~:text=The38th%20meeting%20of%20the%20CAC,Consumer%20P rice%20Index%20 (CPI)

3 https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2149336

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.